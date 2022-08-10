Gogonyo by-election: NRM’s Orone unopposed as opposition candidates withdraw

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearer, Derrick Orone will be unopposed in a legislative by election for Gogonyo County in Pallisa District.

This followed withdrawal of candidature by his challengers Bantalib Taligola and opposition NUP party’s Joseph Okoboi during President Museveni’s August 9 visit.

“For the good of the party I have decided to quit the race and support the NRM candidate. I have made the right decision,” Mr Taligola said amidst cheers from NRM supporters.

On the other hand, Mr Okoboi told an NRM rally at Agurur Primary School that he wanted to rejoin the party.

“I have quit to get back to the mighty party,”Mr Okoboi said amidst applause from NRM supporters before he shook hands with Mr Museveni.

Another opposition FDC candidate Micheal Emuron was early August disqualified after he fell short of nomination requirements.

During his visit, Mr Museveni urged the people of Pallisa to engage in lucrative farming.

“The swamps are very important for fish farming but instead, people have made them for growing rice. Engage into cultivating citrus fruits, piggery, poultry, food production and also rearing exotic cows,” he said.

About the by-election

The Gogonyo seat fell vacant after the Court of Appeal ruled that Orone was irregularly elected in 2021 following a petition by his rival Mr Taligola.

Mr Orone was declared MP after he managed to get 6,314 votes with his immediate opponent, Taligola, obtaining 6,280 votes.

The County has about 25,000 voters with 4 sub-counties and these include Gogonyo, Apopong, Kaukura and Obutete. It has 119 villages with 62 polling stations.