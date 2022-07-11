Gogonyo by-election pulls 4 heavyweights 

The race for Gogonyo County MP in Pallisa District continues to intensify with four heavyweights putting up a spirited fight to claim the sought-after seat.

The seat fell vacant after the Court of Appeal ruled that the incumbent MP, Mr Derrick Orone, was irregularly elected following a petition by his rival Mr Issa Bantalib Taligola.

The contest has been shaping up in the area as the election date, August 11, nears for the about 25,000 voters to decide on who will represent them.

Among the aspirants include Mr Orone (National Resistance Movement), Mr Issa Bantalib Taligola (Ind), Mr Francis Mukula (Ind) and Mr Joseph Okoboi of National Unity Platform (NUP).

Mr Orone was declared the area MP in the 2021 General Elections after he managed 6,314 votes while his main opponent, Mr Taligola, garnered 6,280.

Mr Taligola, however, rejected the poll results and petitioned Mbale High Court on grounds that there was an excess of 16 polling stations and falsification of results.

Mr Orone had replaced Mr Mukula who won the seat during the 2016 General Election.

Formerly, Mr Mukula was the MP for Agule County before it was divided into two constituencies, Agule and Gogonyo counties, in 2017.

Political analysts say although the race has attracted four aspirants, the battle is highly expected to be between Mr Orone and Mr Taligola.

Mr Taligola, formerly served as the Pallisa chairperson and also the guild president of Makerere University.

“Any of the two, Mr Orone and Mr Taligola will at the end of the day clinch the seat,” Mr James Kirya, a resident of Budaka Town Council, said.

According to the roadmap released by the Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, the nomination of candidates will be conducted on August 1 up to August 2 and campaign period will run from August 3 to August 9.

Mr John Othieno, an opinion leader and a voter in the county, said the incumbent has to do more to retain the seat.

“The incumbent needs to do much more grass root mobilisation. In 2016, he won with a difference of a few votes,” Mr Othieno said.

Mr Othieno, however, said the incumbent has the party advantage and resources.

“The county has a strong NRM support, so voters tend to vote for the ruling party,” he said.

Mr Moses Okurut, an elder, said Mr Taligola has supported the county and district at large, especially during his reign as the chairperson.

“Mr Orone and Taligola enjoy equal support though the latter is more known, especially in the rural areas,” he said.

Joseph Okoboi, NUP and Francis Mukula, Independent

Area coverage

The county has four sub-counties and these include Gogonyo, Apopong, Kaukura, and Obutete. It has 119 villages with 62 polling stations.

Mr John Bosco Okello, the chairperson of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) in Pallisa District, said people of Gogonyo want a person who will unite them, lobby for services and cause economic development.

“People need a committed leader who will drive them out of poverty,” he said.

Ms Janet Akello, a voter and a resident of Apopong Sub-county, said they will vote for someone who can ably speak on the floor of Parliament.

“We are tired of sending people who only claim to speak in committees,” she said.

Mr Orone said he is the best candidate to represent the county, which he claims has lagged behind in terms of economic development.

“Leadership is all about serving people’s interests. If I am reelected, I will continue with my work of transforming my county,” he said.

Mr Orone said he will embark on the extension of electricity in rural areas and create more employment opportunities.

Mr Robert Opio, another voter, said: “People are interested in a good manifesto that will tackle the issues affecting them.”

Mr Taligola described the 2020 NRM primaries as “sham” which left his supporters disgruntled and divided.

He said he will liberate his people from poverty, improve the road network and access to safe and clean drinking water.

“The leadership I will tend to extend to the people of Gogonyo will be exemplary and transparent,’’ Mr Taligola said.

He was elected on May 10, 2007 as the district chairperson, served until 2016 before he was later defeated by Mr Micheal Okurut.

Mr Mukula said he will advocate and lobby for the construction and rehabilitation of health centres in every sub-county, equip them with necessary medical equipment and recruitment more medical personnel.