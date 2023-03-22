Gomba School truck crash: Driver remanded to Luzira
The driver of the ill-fated Sino Truck that rammed into a classroom block at Kasaka Secondary School, Gomba District last week and killed four students, has been charged with four counts of driving without a valid license, causing malicious damage to property, reckless driving and killing four students.
Abdullah Wanume, 26, appeared before Kanoni Grade One Magistrate, Ms Pauline Sabakasi on Tuesday and only pleaded to one count of driving without a valid license, according to Katonga regional traffic officer, Mr James Kugumaho.
“Arrangements to take him [Wanume] to court were swift because we could not keep him in our custody any longer given the fact that he is still unwell. I believe that is why the media was not able to know when the court session will take place,” he said by telephone on Wednesday.
Mr Kugumaho said the presiding magistrate adjourned the court proceedings to March 30, 2023 when Wanume will return to court for further mention of his case.
He will be receiving treatment at Murchison Bay Hospital, Luzira while on remand. Wanume suffered injuries during the crash.
The deceased include Eve Namagembe (Senior Five), Hilda Asega (Senior Four), John Bosco Mawanda (Senior Two) and Lewis Sserwanga (Senior Two).
During his address to Parliament last week, President Museveni directed that Shs5 million be paid to parents who lost children and Shs1 million to those who sustained injuries. The money was delivered to the families over the weekend. The President also directed that the Prime Minister and the Attorney General liaises with other authorities to ensure that the owner of the ill-fated truck compensates the victims' families according to the law.