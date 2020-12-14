Google outage: YouTube, Docs and Gmail knocked offline

Google applications including YouTube, email and Docs are suffering a rare service outage, with users unable to access many of the company's services.

The outage started shortly before noon, with Google sites returning server errors when visited.

Users around the world reported problems with Gmail, Google Drive, the Android Play Store, Maps, and more.

Many individuals and businesses rely on Google services for basic work apps such as email and calendars.

Despite the widespread outage, Google's service dashboard for its services reported no errors.

