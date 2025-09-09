Goons attack family administrators as land dispute with UCU escalates

A disturbing incident on Sunday unfolded at Ntawo Village in Mukono Municipality as a group of goons allegedly attacked administrators of an estate who attempted to assume its control.

The dispute on the 649.2-acre piece of land pits the family of Ham Mukasa against Uganda Christian University [UCU] in Mukono.

One of the administrators, Mr Fahad Mutumba said the assailants robbed them unspecified amount of money.

He said the incident occurred when they visited the disputed land to initiate the process of erecting an office in the area. The attackers allegedly claimed to have been hired by Bishop Enos Kitto Kagodo of Mukono Diocese. The violent confrontation highlights the growing tensions surrounding land ownership and the need for effective dispute resolution mechanisms.

"We had gone to the site to clear where we wanted to set up an office after being tipped off that grabbers and conmen were using our land to extort money from unsuspecting buyers. We were, however attacked, beaten up, the windows of our car smashed and an unspecified amount of money stolen from us," Mutumba narrated.





However, Bishop Kagodo has since denied any involvement, describing the attackers as self-seekers trying to use his name for their gain.

"The Ntawo land is not under my jurisdiction, and I have no reason to fight for it," he said.

Ham Ggalabuzi Mukasa, another administrator, said the government's delay to issue a land title had created room for land grabbers to sell off the land.

"We've been waiting for over a year and a half for the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development to release a report on our case, but despite repeated reminders, they've chosen to be silent. It's disheartening and makes us wonder if there's a conspiracy with the Church to deny us justice," he said.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, said the confrontation came when the family of the late Ham Mukasa attempted to grade part of the land and erect a signpost.

"The conflict escalated when UCU Holdings supporters, reportedly including bricklayers, attacked a Ham Mukasa family member and damaged their vehicle. Police intervention was crucial; authorities arrived at the scene, halted activities, and counselled both parties to seek court resolution," he said.

Available records show that the disputed land was donated to the Church of Uganda in 1921. Ownership of the said land was, however, transferred to Bishop Turker Theological College, presently the Uganda Christian University. In 2016, the then Archbishop Stanley Ntagali, together with 30 bishops of the Church of Uganda, survived lynching by a mob that descended on them as they toured a section of the land at Ntawo Village in the company of the then UCU Vice Chancellor John Ssenyonyi.

The police later rescued the prelate and bishops from the mob. The police apologised for failing to provide security to the archbishop-led delegation during the tour that risked lives of the church delegation. Some of the attackers were later arrested and prosecuted.

Land disputes across the country have increased over the years.



