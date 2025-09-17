Goons warned against joining Museveni nomination procession

A section of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has come out to warn goons not to join President Museveni's procession next week as he heads for nomination at the Electoral Commission.

In a media briefing in Kampala on Tuesday, Mr Ivan Kamuntu, alias Majembere, the Rubaga NRM chairperson, said they are to register all people who will join Mr Museveni’s procession with assistance from police to ensure that wrong elements do not infiltrate.

“This time around we want to drive out a false impression in the public that NRM supports the goons. I call for discipline and peace for our youths on the roads and at Kololo grounds so we peacefully celebrate the nomination of Museveni,” he said.

“We warn members of opposition political parties not to bribe their members to come and destabilise our peaceful processions. Security will be alert,” he added.

On July 28, a number of Kampala dwellers were severely beaten and their property grabbed by goons in yellow T-shirts who had infiltrated the President Museveni’s procession as he went to pick nomination forms at the party headquarters along Kyandondo Road in Kampala.

The chaotic session left a trail of people affected; among the assaulted people were Ms Grace Akullo, the former Director of Criminal Investigation, and her children, who lost their phones and money.

Likewise, Mr John Bosco Njanzi, the NRM chairperson for Rubaga South, said that they have put strict mechanisms in place to ensure all ghetto structures have delegated leaders to regulate their groups

“All our ghetto youth teams will have their leaders to control their behaviour; this will enable us to quickly identify criminalists, and they will be easily arrested. Many of the enemies buy t-shirts but end up misusing them; that paints a wrong picture to the general public,” he explained.

EC nominations fever

According to the Electoral Commission (EC) roadmap, they will be holding nomination exercise on September 23 and 24. President Museveni is expected to be nominated on 23rd.

Mr Rosemary Sseninde, the Director of NRM mobilisation, told the Monitor after the EC nomination of President Museveni in Lweza along Entebbe Road, his supporters will be hosted at Kololo Independence grounds.



