Gordon Arinda: Politician who encouraged peace with rivals

On Monday, the country woke up to the news of the death of former Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality MP Gordon Arinda Kakuuma, aka Cowboy.

His family broke the news on social media saying Arinda succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday evening at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital. He was 53.

The family said Arinda contracted Covid-19 during the Christmas holidays and was admitted to different hospitals but his condition kept on deteriorating.

Following the news of his death, condolence messages started pouring in from various sections of society.

Arinda’s childhood friends described him as a great sportsman who enjoyed long-distance running, football, and dancing.

Mr Benue Hannington, who went to school with the late at Muntuyera High School-Kitunga in Ntungamo District, said the late was a friendly and loving student whose social life endeared many to him.

“We shared a decker in one cubical. He was a very clear minded young man who wished everyone well,” he said.

He added: “As a sports lover, he did athletics even up to the university level. He was into sports and drama.”

Arinda’s love for music, particularly country music, won him the nickname, Cowboy.

Contesting for MP race

In 2014, Mr Arinda resigned from the position of Town Clerk of Kashenshero in Mitooma District to contest for Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality Member of Parliament on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket.

At that time, having lost to Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party in the previous elections, the NRM mooted plans to reclaim the seat.

Arinda was chosen to represent the party after winning the NRM primaries.

However, during some of his campaigns, police tear gassed his supporters and towed his vehicle. Nonetheless, he won the election.

During his time as MP, Arinda advocated for the National Health Insurance policy which was passed by Parliament. It was yet to be implemented.

His argument was that the health care system needed to be improved to treat all Ugandans within Uganda as opposed to moving out of the country to seek medical care.

Arinda also encouraged urban passion fruit growing, advocated for Kabagarame market where he joined locals to demonstrate against its takeover by a private investor, campaigned against malnutrition in Bushenyi District, and helped many needy children access education.

In 2020, Arinda contested again for the position but lost the NRM primaries to Derrick Kabuura Baimukye.

He conceded defeat and campaigned for his former rival in what he called party spirit.

Retirement

After handing over office, Arinda returned to Bushenyi and focused on his businesses.

He renovated a guest house he owned and renamed it Deacon Hotel and Lounge in Tankhil Bushenyi town.

At the time of his death, Arinda was planning a function to officially open the hotel.

Ms Privah Katusiime, Arinda’s sister, says her brother was a well behaved child and listened to his parents.

“He did not give our parents hard time both at home and at school. My brother was a reliable man,” she said.

The Bushenyi District Woman MP, Ms Annette Katusiime Mugisha, described Arinda as a kind man whose resource mobilisation skills were unmatched.

“He has been a kind man, very sociable and fierce leader who pulled out all the necessary resources when it comes to his people. He will stay in our hearts forever,” she said.

The Bishop of West Ankole Diocese, Rt Rev Johnson Twinomujuni, said Arinda was a leader who chose harmony over conflict for peaceful living even at the tip of political differences.

“He played a neat role across the sphere of human social relations, both in an extensive and limited way. Gordon knew how to handle differences as well as how to tame his personal challenges in order to keep peace. It was evident throughout his tenure that he preferred harmony to conflict,” he said

Government Chief Whip and Ruhinda North legislator Thomas Tayebwa tweeted: “Rest in peace my brother, Gordon. When I went to see you at Mbarara Regional referral hospital on Wednesday, I didn’t know Covid would take you. We prayed and thanked God for having defeated the devil not knowing it was meant to take you today evening. So sad.”

The deputy Speaker of the 11th Parliament, Ms Anita Among, described Arinda as a dedicated leader who served his people and country.

It is not yet clear when Arinda will be laid to rest.

He is survived by his wife, Nathalie Jonkergouw, and four children who were out of the country at the time of his death.

Who was Arinda?

Arinda was born on May 21, 1968 in Kasese Village, Kyeizooba Sub-county, Bushenyi District to Enoch and Constance Kakuuma.

He was the fourth of eight children, according to his sister, Ms Privah Katusiime.

Education

Arinda attended Mwengura Primary School in Bushenyi District before joining Muntuyera High School-Kitunga in Ntungamo District, and Mbarara High School.

He then joined Makerere University where he attained a Bachelor of Arts with Education and two post graduate diplomas in Education and Governance.

He also pursued a certificate in Law at the Law Development Centre.

Work experience