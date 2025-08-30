Gov injects Shs14 billion into women-led businesses in western Uganda

The Ugandan government has disbursed Shs14 billion to support women entrepreneurs in western Uganda, under the Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises (GROW) project.

The announcement was made Wednesday during the conclusion of a two-day training for focal persons tasked with implementing the project’s environmental and social safeguards, a key requirement by the World Bank, the project’s funder.

“Since the programme started three years ago, 2,780 women across the country have benefited. In the western region alone, 695 women have received Shs14 billion,” said Jackline Tumwebaze, regional project manager for western Uganda.

The GROW initiative, launched on January 20, 2023, aims to transition women entrepreneurs from micro to small and medium enterprises. It focuses on empowerment, enterprise development, access to finance, and enabling infrastructure.

Tumwebaze explained that beneficiaries are required to meet turnover thresholds; micro businesses with Shs4 million, small businesses with Shs10 million, and medium businesses between Shs10 million and Shs50 million.

Loans attract an interest rate of 10 percent over two years.

“Working with the World Bank emphasises that the government of Uganda meets environmental and social safeguards, which is why we are training these focal persons on grievance redress mechanisms,” she said.

Grievances could include gender-based violence, fraud, accidents, or corruption. Ms Tumwebaze added that unresolved complaints can be referred to the Ministry of Gender, courts, or police.

Jackie Umwiza of the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), which implements GROW, said the project is transforming women entrepreneurship in the country.

“Many women who struggled to access credit are now expanding their businesses, creating jobs, and contributing to society. One unique feature is a 5 percent bonus reward for beneficiaries who repay their loans on time,” Umwiza noted.

The GROW Project, funded by the World Bank and implemented by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development in partnership with PSFU, targets districts, municipalities, cities, and refugee host districts. It seeks to increase access to entrepreneurial services, enabling female entrepreneurs to scale up their enterprises.