Gov't committed to fight vulnerability through PDM - Janet

First Lady Ms Janet Kataaha Museveni has said the Parish Development Model, PDM, can reduce vulnerability based on income inequality and poverty indicators in the country. Ms Kataaha believes the government commitment to fighting poverty through different programs can change the lives of many Ugandans.

Speaking during the beginning of her week long PDM monitoring exercise in Ntungamo District as the district NRM party chairperson and Minister of Education and Sports at the Kajara country headquarters, Rwashamaire on October 16, Ms Kataaha said;

“For me I lived with vulnerable people in a refugee settlement in Tanzania and later Kenya having no job. The president [Museveni] mobilizing war, training soldiers and mobilizing personnel, I had no job and what he was doing could not sustain our family. So I understand what it means being at home with people at home, having children but lacking what to use. I know this. I know how it looks like. A woman with four children and no job, the man not available, you are alone to make sure the children are fed, dressed, get education and they live. I know what it means.”

She added that;

“This is why the president [Museveni] has been trying hard to avoid getting families of people who have challenges at home but have nowhere to begin from. This is the reason that we have been trying to have these projects. The past projects have been touching the rich than the intended poor, the reason we brought this project [PDM] so that we don’t have a country with people who have nowhere to begin from.”

Ms Kataaha cautioned citizens on failing to save and opting to live in luxury, spending on none capital development issues even when they acquire government funding. She asked the people of Ntungamo to avoid the curse of poverty.

“Poverty is a curse, God never wanted his people to be poor. He wanted his people prosperous and praising his name but we have become wasteful and corrupt with what he gave us and become poor. When we become poor even God can't thank us,” she said.

The Kajara County Member of Parliament, Mr Michael Timuzigu Kamugisha however said the money advanced to citizens by government will never drive the people out of poverty if they do not change their mindset on how they save, spend and their social habits.

The Ntungamo District Community Development Officer, Mr Ambrose Tumusiime said over 80% of the money given to the district under PDM has been given to beneficiaries. He however said implementers still faced challenges of facilitation, with most working as volunteers, distributing money.

Ms Kataaha ordered the Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner to stop pool table game business in the district. She said gambling has increased vulnerability especially among the youth.