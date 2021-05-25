Gov’t communications officers must give authentic information- Nakalema

By Paul Adude More by this Author

The head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) Col Edith Nakalema has said there is need for Government communications officers to provide authentic information to citizens in order to improve trust in public leaders.

“We are all responsible in keeping our country peaceful and secure by engaging with the citizens, listening to them and giving them the information they want, as communications professionals you’re going to defend the country through the works you do by giving clear and satisfactory information” she said.

Ms Nakalema made the remarks while addressing 91 Government communications officers undergoing a two week reformative training at the National Leadership Institute Kyankwanzi on Monday.

“We are in a communication and information war, there is so much that is being communicated every minute yet those responding take so long to respond and then they are overtaken by events. You need to occupy the communication space such that the enemy misses an opportunity to attack you” she said.

Ms Nakalema said Government communications officers have to give timely feedback, by taking advantage of ICT to communicate to different audiences better.

“Our country will not be tarnished by our enemies, when fake news is used by the wrong elements, it leads to wrong propaganda. Silence is not an option, you have to communicate to those who believe in you and those who don’t, Uganda’s image and reputation have been tainted by persistent negative messages by both internal and external wrong elements” she said.

“Your role is even more crucial today because the attacks Uganda is facing are all communication and information, they are more in form of social media attacks on citizens of this nation” Nakalema added.

The Commandant of the institute Maj Gen David Kasura said there is need for government communication officers to listen to what people are saying in order to deliver the appropriate feedback.

“The solution is not counter propaganda, see through issues in your country with the correct lenses, remind yourselves that your Ugandan’s, don’t gag yourselves and when you do that, you will ably deliver on your duties” he said.

