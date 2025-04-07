Gov’t deploys digital infrastructure to boost disaster preparedness in Tooro, Rwenzori

In response to the growing impacts of climate change, the government has launched a robust initiative to enhance disaster preparedness in the Tooro and Rwenzori sub-regions. This effort involves deploying advanced digital infrastructure to provide critical weather data that can predict floods, dry spells, and other climate-related challenges.

The regions have been plagued by severe climate-induced disasters over recent years, resulting in loss of life, property damage, and reduced agricultural productivity. Many residents remain displaced.

Through the Ministry of Water and Environment, the government has installed a network of digital equipment to aid in disaster risk management, water resource planning, and agricultural decision-making.

In March, the Ministry rolled out a series of hydrological and weather monitoring stations, funded by a $1.395 million grant from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. The stations are part of a comprehensive effort to better track environmental parameters and provide more accurate forecasts to the local population.

Dr Emmanuel Guma Brian, leader of the Albertine Water Management Zone, explained in a recent interview with this publication that new stations were set up in Kitagwenda and Kazo districts.

The Kitagwenda station, located on the River Mpanga, will track daily water volumes and quality, while the Kazo station will monitor 11 key weather parameters, including solar radiation, precipitation, wind speed, and air temperature. These data will support agricultural planning and help residents prepare for floods or droughts.

"Accurate weather and water data is essential for planning and mitigating disasters. These stations will help us provide real-time forecasts to prevent crop loss and safeguard lives,” Dr Guma noted.

While several monitoring stations have been installed, Dr Guma highlighted that additional stations are needed for full regional coverage. Plans are underway to install 15 more stations with partners like FAO, including installations in the Rwenzori Mountains.

In addition to weather monitoring, the government has also invested in local groundwater stations and river monitoring systems. For instance, groundwater stations in Ntoroko District help manage water resources sustainably, while surface water stations monitor water levels in the River Semuliki and Lake Albert.

Mr Dominic Mucugunzi, Assistant Commissioner at the Ministry of Water and Environment, emphasized that the new data will empower farmers to make informed decisions on irrigation, planting, and disaster preparedness. Previously, many farmers lacked reliable weather data, often resulting in crop loss due to poor planning.

Mr Frank Kigozi, Senior Hydrological Inspector, added that these initiatives are crucial for the development of new water infrastructure. Any new irrigation or water supply projects will now be based on the data collected from these monitoring stations.

In Kazo, the local leadership expressed optimism about the new weather station. Rev. Samuel Mugisha Katugunda, Kazo District chairperson, acknowledged that farmers in the district have long struggled with erratic weather patterns. The station, which tracks over 10 parameters, will provide the data needed to improve agricultural practices.

“We are grateful for this development. The weather station will help guide our farmers on when to plant, thus reducing losses caused by unpredictable weather,” said Rev. Katugunda.

Farmers like Mr Paul Mwesigwa of Egali Subcounty also shared their optimism, noting that with accurate weather updates, they can better plan for planting and harvesting seasons, helping to avoid the losses they have suffered in recent years.

“We are very happy with this development; with the weather station, we shall start getting updates on rainfall and dry spells so that we can plan accordingly. This will save us from the losses we have been facing,” he said.