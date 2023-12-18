Gov’t finally deploys over 1000 teachers who have been on waiting list   

A total of 1919 secondary school teachers who were recruited between July 2022 and 2023 but were never deployed due to financial challenges, have finally been deployed.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Education and Sports on Monday, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ms Ketty Lamaro, teachers will pick their appointment letters from the ministry with effect from December 20.

“This is to inform all the un-deployed newly appointed teachers with notification letters to pick their appointment letters from the Ministry of Education and Sports Headquarters on Embassy House, 4th floor, Registry Room 1, with effect from December 20, 2023,” Ms Lamaro stated in a letter to the teachers.

“You are requested to come along with your National Identity Cards and copy of your notification letter for assurance of Appointment Letters on the designated dates as displayed on the official ministry’s website,” she further stated.

According to the letter, the instructions will be issued to the new recruits with effect from January 8, 2024 upon presentation of letter of acceptance, a public service medical examination form fully endorsed by a government medical officer, IPPS Data Collection Form and Education Service Commission form.

Ms Lamaro also noted that in accordance with the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders 2021, the Ministry of Education and Sports will deploy teachers in any part of Uganda by normal posting instructions.

She asked teachers to beware of fraudsters who purport to be ministry officials.

Mr Dennis Mugimba, the Ministry of Education and Sports spokesperson, said the new recruits would replace those who have retired.