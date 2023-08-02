Gov't reduces MDA internet costs by half

The National Information Technology Authority (NITA) has launched a significant 50% reduction in internet costs as the government aims to increase internet access for its Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

During the launch event in Kampala on August 1, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, announced that the reduction will enable all government entities connected to the National Backbone Infrastructure (NBI) to access the internet at the lowest cost in the market. More entities can now be connected to the government NBI.

"In the past years, the cost of internet has been at $70 per Megabyte per second per month, and effective today (August 1), the cost will be reduced to $35 per Megabyte per second (Mbps) per month," Dr Baryomunsi said.

He added, "With this reduction, there will be more efficiency in running government services, and it will also impact other providers in the private sector. As a consequential effect, the cost of data and internet will also come down."

The ICT ministry emphasised that this cost reduction solidifies the government's position as the market leader in setting internet prices and showcases its commitment to reducing operational costs.

“With this bold move, NITA-U will drive substantial savings on the government's communication budget, catalyse the adoption of eGovernment Services, and disrupt the Internet market," he said.

Dr Hatwib Mugasa, the Executive Director of NITA, said this development is expected to stimulate digitisation, increase e-services adoption, and boost internet usage across the country.

"From FY 2017/2018 to date, NITA-U has maintained a steady rate of $70 for each Mbps of Internet following a competitive market analysis against the average market rate, which is currently at $84," Dr. Mugasa said.