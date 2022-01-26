Gov’t releases Mutebile send off programme 

The Government has released burial arrangements for the Late Governor of Bank of Uganda, Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile.

The Late Mutebile’s body arrived in Uganda Tuesday at 7:30pm from Nairobi, Kenya and was taken to A plus funeral home in Kampala.

Today, January 26, there will be a vigil at the deceased’s home in Kololo, which will be attended by family members.

Thereafter, the body will tomorrow [Thursday] be taken to Parliament for a special session.

On Friday January 28, there will be a special funeral service at Kololo ceremonial grounds. According to the programme, President Museveni will be the chief mourner.

On Sunday January 30, burial ceremonies will begin at Rugarama Cathedral before the being buried at his home in Omuruhita on the Kabale- Kisoro road.

Prof Mutebile, 72, died in Nairobi on Sunday.

The governor’s death has left many people in shock. Individuals, institutions and companies from different walks of life have continued to send condolence messages to comfort the bereaved family and at the same time share the contributions of the late in social economic transformation of Uganda.

One of such institutions is the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

“The Board, Management and Staff of the National Social Security Fund are saddened by the untimely passing of Professor Emmanuel Tumusiime–Mutebile. Throughout his working life, the distinguished Professor installed himself at the forefront of Uganda’s economic transformation. His contributions to Uganda’s growth story are innumerable and as we look back on his life, we can trace his hand in every success story across the various industries in the Uganda’s financial sector since the 1980s,” the condolence message read in parts.

Mutebile who was first appointed governor in January 2000, remains the longest serving chief executive of the bank since its creation. He was serving his new term at the time of death, guaranteed to complete 25 years by the time the tenure would end in January 2026.

A free market fundamentalist, Mr Mutebile is credited with spearheading the design and implementation of the Economic Reform Programme that steered Uganda from the economic crises of the 1970s and 1980s to sound economic performance during his service as the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury in the Ministry of Finance.

According to Mr Mutebile’s official profile, he also worked as a consultant for multilateral and regional organisations, including the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, Macroeconomic and Financial Management Institute of East and Central Africa, UK Department for International Development, the North South Institute in Canada, and for the governments of Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Eritrea, and Nepal.