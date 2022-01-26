Gov’t releases Mutebile send off programme 

Bank of Uganda governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile died in Nairobi on Sunday. PHOTO | FILE

By  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  • Mutebile who was first appointed governor in January 2000, remains the longest serving chief executive of the bank since its creation. He was serving his new term at the time of death, guaranteed to complete 25 years by the time the tenure would end in January 2026.

The Government has released burial arrangements for the Late Governor of Bank of Uganda, Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile.

