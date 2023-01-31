Gov’t releases Shs6b to construct two more Nebbi seed schools

The government, through the ministry of Education and Sports, has released Shs6 billion for the construction of two seed secondary schools in Nebbi District.

The contract has been awarded to Rhema Engineering Company.

While handing over the sites to the contractor over the weekend at Mamba Senior Secondary School in Kucwiny Sub-county, the district Engineer, Mr Andrew Okecha Jean, warned against delays and shoddy works.

“Since the government is after providing better learning infrastructures for an improved quality secondary education in the whole country, we want quality work and the project timeline must be followed,’’ Mr Okecha said.

He said the project must be completed within 18 months and it will involve the construction of an administration block, six classroom blocks, two laboratories, a science block, staff houses, and latrines for staff and learners.

The District Education Officer, Mr Delalson Ojok, commended the government for releasing funds for the two schools. He said the district has only six secondary schools and yet it has 13 sub-counties, 60 parishes and 596 villages.

He, however, said the new schools would bridge the scarcity of public schools in the district and reduce on the number of school dropouts.

He also commended the community for donating land for the two schools.

Mr Stephen Uchaka, a resident of Abar East village in Ndhew sub-county, said locals agreed to donate land because children have been trekking long distances to access education in nearby sub-counties.

He said the nearby public schools, Erussi Secondary School and Nebbi Town Secondary School, are more than 10 kilometres from the sub-county.

“The project has been extended to our doorsteps, it’s upon us now to mobilise our fellow community members to bring their children to the new school,’’ Mr Uchaka said.

The project comes months after the completion of Atego seed school.

However, Ms Agnes Acibu, the Nebbi Woman MP, said the ministry should be more vigilant and tough on contractors.

“The projects in our district are done in a shoddy way because there are too many orders from top political offices which bar the district leaders and the community leaders from monitoring their own projects,” Ms Acibu said.

In 2020, Nebbi District councillors halted the construction works at Atego Seed School over shoddy works. They argued that the contractor had used poor quality materials at the foundation stage.

Background