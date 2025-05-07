Gov’t tasks employers to designate Labour Safety Officers

The government has tasked all employers, especially those in factories and industries, to designate a dedicated labour safety officer responsible for the welfare and safety of employees at the workplace.

Officials from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development noted that while a few employers have complied with this directive, the majority remain reluctant.

“Every workplace must have a specially designated safety manager responsible for ensuring that all employees are safe at work. Through implementing this measure, we have seen a reduction in occupational hazard cases over the years,” said Ms Eva Katusabe, Commissioner in charge of the Occupational Safety and Health Department at the ministry, during a press launch for the upcoming International Vision Zero Africa Conference 2025 on Tuesday.

She pointed out that understaffing and limited awareness have hindered enforcement of this crucial guideline, which is vital in ensuring employee safety.

“Our department is currently 70 percent staffed, yet we are mandated to monitor workplaces countrywide. Nonetheless, we are doing our best to ensure that these guidelines are implemented. The Occupational Safety and Health Act gives us authority to access factories and assess the working conditions of employees,” she said.

Her remarks come just days after Uganda joined the rest of the world in commemorating International Labour Day, observed annually on May 1.

This year’s Labour Day was marked at a time when the country is grappling with persistently high unemployment. According to the latest census report by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, only 9.4 million out of 25.1 million Ugandans aged 14 to 64—just 37.5 percent of the eligible working population are employed, with most working in private firms.

Gender Minister Betty Amongi, in a speech delivered by the Permanent Secretary, informed stakeholders that Parliament in February passed the Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The bill expands the scope of the original 2006 Act to address emerging workplace hazards and evolving employment trends that were previously unforeseen. She added that the President has already signed the bill into law.

“The Government of Uganda has consistently prioritized the safety, health, and well-being of Ugandans as a fundamental pillar of national development. This commitment is reflected in the various policies, programs, and legal frameworks developed and implemented to promote occupational safety, public health, and overall social protection,” she said.

Meanwhile, Uganda will host the third edition of the International Vision Zero Africa Conference 2025 this August. The conference aims to address workplace safety issues across the continent.

Professor Karl-Heinz Noetel, President of the International Section of the International Social Security Association (ISSA) for the Construction Industry, said the conference will feature several activities, including high-level plenary sessions and keynote addresses, policy dialogues, thematic panel discussions, and expert roundtables, among others, to ensure effective stakeholder engagement and to provide a platform for advancing occupational safety and health.

Ms Amongi emphasized that the conference is not merely an event but a catalyst for meaningful change in workplace safety and health across Africa and globally, noting that “Vision Zero” is an initiative working toward a world of work free from occupational accidents, diseases, and their consequences.







