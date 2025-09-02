Gov’t to register private rehabilitation centers

With mental health cases on the rise, the government has announced plans to register and regulate all private rehabilitation centers across the country.

Dr Hasfa Lukwata, Head of the Mental Health Division at the Ministry of Health, explained that the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, 2023—which came into force in April this year—mandates the government to provide and oversee rehabilitation services.

However, she expressed concern over the growing number of unregulated facilities, many of which operate with untrained staff.

“We are going to form a registry for them so that they are known by government. Today, they exist but are not regulated. We do not know who is working where, or whether the providers are trained. We don’t have that information,” Dr Lukwata said.

She added that the ministry is in the final stages of developing guidelines to regulate rehabilitation services, which will be launched soon.

Dr Lukwata made the remarks during the 24th anniversary celebrations of Serenity Centre in Kabulamuliro, Wakiso District, where the facility also launched construction of a new girls’ block ahead of its silver jubilee next year.

She noted that while the law criminalizes the possession of narcotic drugs, addicts and patients with substance use disorders are to be referred for rehabilitation rather than imprisonment.

Dr Lukwata also cautioned against the misuse of marijuana following government’s approval of its cultivation for medicinal purposes.

“We are allowing the growing of marijuana, but strictly for medical use. On one hand, it is good for the economy because it can generate revenue. But on the other hand, it poses risks as it brings the drug closer to the people. We are therefore putting in place strict regulations,” she said.

She warned that weak enforcement could lead to abuse, with some individuals accessing farms illegally to misuse the crop.

The government, she emphasized, is committed to working closely with private facilities to expand access to mental health care.

Meanwhile, the Pope’s Nuncio Emeritus, Archbishop Augustine Kasujja, expressed concern over rising cases of drug and alcohol abuse among young people.

“Uganda is facing a silent crisis. Substance abuse is eroding the well-being of our youth and pushing many out of school. This requires urgent intervention,” Archbishop Kasujja said.

At the same event, Mr. Emmanuel Ngabirano, Executive Director of Serenity Centre, revealed that the facility has treated over two million patients in the past 24 years, with women making up three out of every ten patients.

He noted an increasing need for specialized care for women struggling with addiction, adding that the centre’s 25th anniversary celebrations next year will focus on empowering women to overcome substance abuse. As part of this effort, the centre launched construction of a 44-room women’s facility

According to the Mental Health Uganda Report 2024, 75 percent of people with mental health disorders in Uganda receive no treatment.

Last week, while meeting the Health Service Commission, Dr Juliet Nakku, Executive Director of Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital, decried the overwhelming number of patients at the facility.

She revealed that the hospital is currently treating more than 1,300 patients—over twice its 550-bed capacity—receiving 15–20 new admissions daily, a quarter of which are related to alcohol and drug abuse.

“We are beyond capacity. Our bed occupancy is at 220 percent. In a normal facility, it should not exceed 100 percent. The number of patients is only increasing,” Dr Nakku said.



