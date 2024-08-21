Gov't urged to prioritise special needs education in new curriculum rollout

Science teachers are calling on the government to prioritise special needs education to effectively implement the new secondary curriculum nationwide.

During a media briefing at the schools' science exhibition organised by Science Teachers and Innovations Africa in Kampala on Wednesday,

Mr Peter Ochan, a science teacher from Wakiso School for the Deaf, emphasised the need for increased funding for special needs schools.

“We need affirmative action in funding inclusive education, beyond just the two principal passes given to students enrolling in university on government sponsorship,” Mr Ochan said.

He also suggested that students with special needs should be offered quality courses at the university level, arguing that they often receive less challenging courses despite their capability to compete with others.

“Special needs students should be given equal opportunities in job allocation, as they undergo the same process at university,” he added.

Mr Ochan also highlighted the need for affirmative action for teachers in special needs schools, who work under challenging conditions compared to their peers in regular schools.

“When it comes to academic advancement, the Ministry should consider providing free scholarships and promotions for teachers in special needs schools, as we are few and work in difficult conditions,” he said.

He noted that teachers in these schools often manage unaddressed government gaps in educating disabled students at the secondary level.

“Affirmative action should benefit both the government and students. Despite working under harsh conditions and serving as counselors and parents, we receive the same salary,” he remarked.

Mr Amon Rugira, the Country Director of Science Teaching and Innovations Africa, stressed the need for nationwide sensitization for science teachers on practical work.

“Education is not a one-man show; we need various stakeholders to raise awareness about science teaching, especially in special needs schools,” he said.

Mr Rugira added that their organisation aims to provide special needs groups with opportunities to showcase their work and learn from others. “By focusing on solving social and economic challenges through entrepreneurship, we can reduce dependency among disabled children,” he noted.

Dr Cleophus Mugenyi, Commissioner for Basic Education at the Ministry of Education and Sports, emphasised the need for a community of practice rather than just a learning community, given the new competency-based curriculum.

“To promote science courses, we need to focus more on practical work rather than theory. This can only be achieved by providing schools with the necessary learning materials, which the government is working on,” he said.

Dr Mugenyi added that increased practical work will produce more innovators and skilled personnel, helping to alleviate unemployment.

Uneb Performance for Special Needs Students

The 2023 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results released by the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) showed improved performance among some candidates with special needs.

Uneb Executive Director Dan Odongo noted significant progress, particularly among learners with low vision. “57.7 percent of these students obtained Division 4, while 25.4 percent failed,” he said.