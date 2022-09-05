Government asks embassies to raise cancer awareness

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has tasked all Ugandan embassies abroad and the diplomatic missions represented in the country to raise cancer awareness.

Speaking at the 11th annual rotary cancer run yesterday, Ambassador Charles Ssentongo, the Chief of Protocal in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said many of those who work in international organisations want to participate in charitable activities.

“We have more than 1,000 diplomats and international organisations involved in health issues. Their staff are keen on being part of the community. Cancer is now one of the major challenges and some of them come from places with good facilities and we want to show them what the government is doing,” he said.

Mr Ssentongo cited World Health Organisation and USAID as some of the organisations that can help government set up facilities to fight cancer.

Ms Jennifer Jones, the president of Rotary International, who officiated at the run at Kololo airstrip, said cancer is treatable and it can be wiped out with increased awareness and sensitisation.





“Twelve years ago, I had breast cancer, it wasn’t easy. Early detection is something that needs to be done. When something doesn’t feel right, you should check. This is a treatable disease but understand there is always hope. I am proud to stand here and tell you no more cancer,” she said.