Government clears private hospitals to charge for Covid jabs

Government has allowed private hospitals to charge people seeking Covid-19 vaccination Shs20,000 as overhead costs for the vaccines which were majorly received by the country through donations.

While announcing a collaboration with private facilities yesterday in Kampala, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health minister, said they have now permitted all private facilities to start vaccinating people in a move to increase coverage to quicken return to normalcy.

Vaccination has majorly been happening in public health facilities and outreach points in communities. However, this caused over crowding and long queues at the vaccination centres due to limited personnel.

Dr Aceng said since the vaccination started last year, only 25 percent of the overall population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

This, she said, falls short of the threshold of 70 percent vaccination coverage required to fully lift the burdening Covid-19 restrictions such as wearing of facemasks and social distancing.

“That is why we need to bring the private sector on board. Our teams will be providing vaccines to those [private hospitals] who are willing to vaccinate free of charge. The private sector needs to be supported in many ways. While the vaccines will be free of charge, there are overhead costs to be met,” she said.

“They need to pay the staff, they need to pay electricity, they need to keep the place clean and they need to pay for water. Therefore, the Shs20,000 that will be paid was a discussion that took place in our strategic committee and we agreed on it. So, we appeal that we need to take note of this,” she added.

The country has so far received more than 44.7 million doses of vaccines both in donations and procurements. Of this, it has managed to vaccinate 71 percent of the targeted 22 million (49.6 percent of the overall population) with one dose.