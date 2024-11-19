Government closes unlicensed hotels

The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has started closing accommodation facilities that do not meet the minimum requirements. UTB officials say the exercise is aimed at improving the quality of services offered by the hotels and accommodation facilities across the country.

The Uganda Tourism Act, 2018, requires that all hospitality facilities acquire operational licences from UTB. Consequently, UTB issued a notice to all the owners of such facilities to either get licensed or face closure commencing yesterday. “Today marks the beginning of our nationwide enforcement exercise, starting in Kampala, to close all unlicensed tourist accommodation facilities,” UTB said in a statement posted on their X page.

“This initiative, in partnership with Uganda Police, aligns with the Uganda Tourism Act of 2008, in ensuring all accommodation facilities comply with the required licensing standards. To avoid closure, register and apply for a licence at the Uganda Tourism Board,” the statement adds. Mr Simplicious Gessa, the head of public relations at UTB, yesterday said the facilities that do not meet the minimum requirements will be closed.

“We are carrying out both enforcement and sensitisation and where we find someone who meets the minimum requirements but doesn’t have a licence, we give them 48 hours to get it, but those that don’t meet the requirements, we close them,” Mr Gessa said. He, however, said facilities that fail to meet the minimum requirements but have guests are given 24 hours to relocate them before they are closed. “We are doing this because we don’t want to inconvenience the guests. We know the guests are caught in the crossfire with the hotel owners and, therefore, the best we can do is to allow the owners to relocate them to licensed facilities,” he said.

Earlier warning

In an earlier communication to the hotel owners, UTB said the exercise is to ensure that accommodation facilities offer the required services to their clients based on internationally accepted practices.

Mr Gessa yesterday said the exercise is not done to force hotels out of business but to allow them to improve their facilities before resuming operations. He said through this, such facilities will meet internationally recognised standards and offer the best for their clients. “We shall give them time to improve on their facilities and those that meet the requirements will be allowed to reopen, but those that fail the test will be forced out,” he said.

The ongoing exercise will be carried out in a phased manner, with the first phase targeting Kampala. Already, facilities in Kawempe, Kamwokya, the Central Business District and other parts of the city have been targeted, with several issued with closure notifications. However, Mr Gessa was not able to give the numbers and names of such facilities that have failed the test.

“Kampala has the highest concentration of accommodation facilities and that’s also where there is the biggest interest and concerns. We have started the exercise here, but we shall expand it across the country,” he said. The Uganda Hotel Owners Association is yet to issue a formal response to the ongoing exercise. Earlier on, the association called for dialogue with the Uganda Tourism Board and the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities to stay the execution. However, the two government entities said they have given the hoteliers too much time and the culprits failed to comply with the standards.