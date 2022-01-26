Government commends works of fallen veteran paediatrician Ndugwa 

Prof Ndugwa's family stands at the pulpit during the requiem mass at St Paul Cathedral, Namirembe on Tuesday.  PHOTO | EDGAR R. BATTE

By  Edgar R. Batte  &  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Mr Joel Ndugwa, a son to the deceased said his father succumbed to stroke at Mulago National Referral Hospital after he was transferred from Victoria Hospital.
  • The UMA President Dr Oledo, said that as UMA they will put up an annual “Prof Ndugwa memorial award geared towards ethical code of conduct and professionalism.”

The government has described the passing of senior paediatrician and sickle cell specialist, Professor Christopher Magala Ndugwa, as a big loss to the medical fraternity and to the country at large.
Speaking at the requiem mass at St Paul Cathedral, Namirembe on Tuesday afternoon, the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, said Prof Ndugwa was one of the most senior, qualified and experienced professors.

