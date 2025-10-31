Government completes Shs146b road projects in Pallisa, Kumi

The Ministry of Works and Transport (MoWT) has implored local leaders and communities in Pallisa and Kumi districts to protect the newly-completed town roads by ensuring proper waste disposal, among others.

The call came as the ministry officially received the completed selected town roads in both districts, a combined stretch of nearly 20 kilometres following their completion.

The Shs146 billion project, which was financed by the government and implemented by Arab Contractors, covers 7.5kms in Pallisa and 12.2km in Kumi.

It provides critical links to the Soroti–Mbale, Pallisa–Kumi, and Pallisa–Kamonkoli national roads, and brings improved access to markets, health centres, schools, and businesses, leading to higher customer turnout and reduced transport costs.

The milestone comes at a crucial time for Uganda’s rapidly expanding towns. Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the senior communications officer in the MoWT, on Wednesday, said: “The project represents a major milestone in Uganda’s efforts to improve urban infrastructure, enhance connectivity, and foster socio-economic transformation across growing towns.”

Earlier, during the handover ceremony, Mr Godfrey Bihemaiso, the assistant commissioner of Road Construction and Rehabilitation in the same ministry, hailed the project as “a demonstration of the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and unlocking development potential across the country”.

“This achievement shows the government’s resolve to expand urban connectivity and improve living standards for Ugandans,” Mr Bihemaiso said.

He added: “These roads are public assets that belong to all of us. Let’s keep them clean, avoid dumping in drains, and protect the surface from damage, so that this investment serves our communities for generations.”

Mr Salah Radwan, the general manager of Arab Contractors, expressed satisfaction with the project’s outcome.

“We’re proud of the quality of work delivered and remain committed to undertaking more large-scale projects,” he said.

Background

The World Bank’s 2018 report noted that Uganda is urbanising at an unprecedented pace, with the number of urban residents expected to quadruple from 6 million to over 20 million by 2040.