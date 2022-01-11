Government cuts road funds in Kyenjojo, Kabarole

Residents work on a community access road in Kitonzi-Ruteete in Bunyangabu District last year. PHOTO | ALEX ASHABA

By  Morris Mumbere  &  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • In Kabende Sub-county, Mr James Katusabe said they used to receive Shs6.5 million in the first quarter, but it has been reduced to Shs3 million.

  • The under-funding is likely to affect a number of roads that are in a sorry state.

Government has cut the budget meant to facilitate the maintenance of roads in Kabarole, Bunyangabu, and Kyenjojo districts.

