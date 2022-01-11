Government cuts road funds in Kyenjojo, Kabarole

Government has cut the budget meant to facilitate the maintenance of roads in Kabarole, Bunyangabu, and Kyenjojo districts.

The chairperson of Mugusu Town Council in Kabarole, Mr David Kiiza Rwamwaro, said the funds were reduced from Shs12.5 million to Shs5 million in the first quarter of this financial year.

Mr Rwamwaro said because of limited resources, some roads in the town council have not been worked on.

“We have used part of the Shs5 million Road Fund cash we received from the central government in the first quarter of the financial year to pay road gangs.Shs1.35 million is what we paid and the balance is what is allocated to work on other roads,” he said.

Mr Rwamwaro said the town council’s local revenue collections have also dwindled. Previously, they were collecting Shs27 million every quarter but now they are collecting Shs3 million.

In Kabende Sub-county, Mr James Katusabe said they used to receive Shs6.5 million in the first quarter, but it has been reduced to Shs3 million.

Mr Godfrey Musumba, the chairperson of Harugongo Sub-county, said the sub-county has received Shs8 million.

He said they would on work on Harugongo-Kakundwa-Rwengaju road, which is under the project of Local Economic Growth Support [LEGS].

The leaders say the road will ensure easy access to schools and health facilities.

Mr Erikana Kahuzo, the chairperson of Karangura Sub-county, said the sub-county would receive Shs6 million but it has been reduced to Shs3.3 million.

“The entire sub-county has a total of 12 roads to maintain. Donors of the Discretionary Development Equalization Grant (DDEG) have also given us about Shs5 million, which we shall use to maintain roads,” he said.

Mr Kahuzo said they have resorted to manual labour as they are unable to hire excavators and other required construction vehicles.

The acting Karangura Sub-county chairperson, Ms Brenda Ankunda, said due to the hilly terrain, roads are easily damaged by heavy rain.

The Kabarole District chairperson, Mr Richard Rwabuhinga, said they consider periodic grading of roads.

“Our Members of Parliament should allocate more funds in the budget for road construction and maintenance to enable districts to extend better services to citizens,” he said.

The Bunyangabu District chairperson, Mr James Ategeka, said many access roads have become impassable.

Mr Ategeka said road rehabilitation is expensive due to the volcanic soils of Rwenzori Mountain.

“In 2017/2018 financial year, when our district was carved out of Kabarole District, the government gave us Shs1 billion to work on roads but since then, the road fund has been reducing and our current planning indicative figures for 2022/2023 financial year , the road fund was allocated Shs764 million which is inadequate,” he said.

The Kyenjojo District chairperson, Mr Gilbert Rubaihayo, said they were supposed to get Shs250 million in the last quarter, but they instead received Shs87 million while in this quarter they were supposed to receive Shs260 million and they got Shs67 million.

Ministry response

When contacted yesterday, the principal communications officer at the Ministry of Finance, Mr Apollo Munghinda, said different sectors experienced budget cuts as resources were put to fight Covid-19.

He said during the pandemic, Uganda Revenue Authority experienced a shortfall of more than Shs1 trillion in revenue collection which affected allocation of resources to different sectors.

“We are hopeful that when the economy is fully reopened, URA will collect more revenue and the Ministry of Finance will be able to increase its allocations to different ministries,” he said.

Uganda Road Fund