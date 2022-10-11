Government deploys security at border points to enforce BUBU





BY



KAMPALA

Government has deployed security agencies at various borders of Uganda to block importation of banned products into the country so as to boost Buy Uganda Build Uganda (‘BUBU’) policy, State Minister for Trade, Harriet Ntabaazi, has said.

The BUBU is a policy geared towards promoting use of locally manufactured goods and use of local skills and professionals.

“We have the capacity to manufacture certain products, including batteries. This year, we effected a ban on the importation of secondhand batteries and scrap and the ban still stands because our own companies like Uganda Batteries are locally manufacturing them. Uganda is not ready to be a dumping area,”Ms Ntabaazi told journalists in Kampala.



Adding, “Smuggling is illegal. We are aware that unscrupulous people are smuggling some of the banned products into the country but my ministry in partnership with Uganda Revenue Authority, the Uganda Police and other relevant authorities are mapping out illegal routes to trap and apprehend traders who do not heed the law.”

Ms Ntbaazi also noted that vigilance has been revitalized at all border points such as Busia, Malaba, Nimule, Mutukula, Elegu, Katuna, Bunagana to block importation of illegal products into the country.

About two weeks ago, trucks carrying secondhand batteries were impounded at the Busia border as they allegedly attempted to smuggle the products into Uganda.

“Studies are being undertaken to identify products whose importation should be banned or minimized. You heard President Museveni directing us to increase tax on imported textiles and garments, but traders complained, and we reduced it. But we are going to stop importation of whatever we can locally manufacture here so long as it is of recommended quality and required Quantity,” Ms Ntabaazi said.

Government had in 2021/ 2022 budget introduced an import duty of $3.5 per kilogram of cloth or 35 percent of the value of the item, raising concern from traders.