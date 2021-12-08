Government drops planned ban on fishing

The government has dropped a plan to impose a three-month ban on fishing in water bodies countrywide.

The fishing ban, which was expected to commence this month, was intended to replenish the dwindling fish stocks in major lakes.

But Mr Deogratius Sentiba, the spokesperson of Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU), on Monday revealed that a number of fishermen have adhered to good fishing methods, which has prompted the government to suspend the planned ban.

According to the government, illegal fishing, involves using less than five-inch fishing nets for Tilapia and less than seven-inch fishing nets for Nile Perch.

This, authorities say, results in harvesting of immature fish measuring less than 11 inch and 20 inch in length, respectively.

Government adds that illegal fishing also entails using boats that are less than 20 feet long.

“At least 50 percent of the fishermen have adhered to the guidelines. We will not close the lakes as earlier planned. We have emphasised that they [fishermen] take fishing as their job because most of them entirely derive their livelihoods from the lake,” he said.

Mr Fred Sserwadda, the chairperson of the Mayanzi Landing Site in Entebbe Municipality, said: “I am happy that my people have been adhering to the fishing standards and are going to continue doing so.”

In Nakasongola District, the fishing communities at Lwampanga, Ninga, Moone, Kasenyi and Tumba, among other landing sites, claim that the plan to impose a fishing ban was not tenable since the two-year fish ban on Lake Kyoga waters had just been lifted.

“We believe that the proposal was in bad faith since the fishermen in Nakasongola District are just getting back to the lake following a two-year ban as the UPDF cleared the lake waters of the illegal fishing gear,” Mr Moses Ssebandeke, a fisherman at Lwampanga Landing Site, said.

“We appeal to the government to always engage the fishing communities in all proposed undertakings that affect the livelihood of their communities,” he added.

Mr Eric Muhangi, the FPU commandant in Kalangala Islands, said at least 200 fishermen engaged in illegal fishing have been arrested and some ungazzetted landing sites closed since September.

“The results of our operations are promising and we think there is no need to halt fishing unless we detect serious illegal fishing activities in the in the coming weeks,” he said. Currently, some landing sites such as Kasisa, Misenyi, Kasizi and Bosa in Kalangala remain closed and Mr Muhangi insists these were set up by illegal fishermen.

Mr Jackson Baguma, the Kalangala District fisheries officer, advised fishermen to follow fisheries laws.

“The fishermen should weed out wrong elements among themselves if we are to save the fisheries resource,” he said.

Ms Joyce Ikwaput Nyeko, the commissioner for fisheries in the Ministry of Agriculture, said the plan to close the lakes was intended to allow the fishermen to reorganise themselves and adhere to the standards.

“The minister [State for Fisheries Hellen Adoa] was clear in her communication that if the fishermen follow the set guidelines, the lakes will not be closed. It is good if the fishermen have compiled. We are going to carry out an evaluation this month [December] to prove their compliance,” Ms Nyeko said.

Lt Benson Behangana, the FPU commandant in the districts of Masaka and Kyotera, said at least 70 percent of fishermen in the area have adhered to good fishing practices.

“We have a total of 1,112 fishermen in Masaka and at least 70 percent of them have paid their taxes, also 80 percent of at least 700 fishermen in Kyotera are adhering to good standards. We are optimistic that by mid-December, we shall have hit 100 percent compliance,” he said.

Mr Jonan Rusoke, the Kyotera District fisheries officer, said the law enforcement on Lake Victoria has borne fruit.

“There’s enough enforcement and it is good that they have also sensitised the fishing community and they currently know what to do,” he explained.

Mr Gilbert Kabarole, a fisherman at Butiaba Landing Site, on Lake Albert in Buliisa District, said the majority of fishermen have secured standard boats and fishing gear.

“It will not be a good idea to impose a fishing holiday because many fishermen here are implementing what is required by government. The UPDF has continued to confiscate all the Illegal fishing gear and dismantle them. People are now complying with regulations,” Mr Kabarole said.

Mr Wilson Muhindo, a fish dealer at Kayanja Landing Site on Lake Edward in Kasese District, said the presence of soldiers has helped curb illegal fishing.

Mr Muhindo, who is also in-charge of registering boats at the lake, said they only allow recommended boats on the lake.

Mr Peter Kakule, at a fisherman on Lake Edward, said the presence of FPU has helped to boost the fish catch compared to the past when many fishermen were using illegal fishing gear.