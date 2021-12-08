Government drops planned ban on fishing

  • Illegal fishing has persisted on Ugandan lakes despite President Museveni in 2017 establishing  Fisheries Protection Unit  to curb the vice.
  • Uganda’s fish stock increased between 2017 and 2019 from 19,447 to 574,096 tonnes following the deployment of FPU. However, due to flooding and massive death of fish in 2020, a number of fish factories are considering  temporary closure due to low stock .

The government has dropped a plan to impose a three-month ban on fishing in water bodies countrywide.

