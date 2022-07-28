Government earmarks Shs26b for renovating Busolwe Hospital

The Ministry of Health has said it will use $7 million (Shs26b) to renovate and introduce an emergency unit at Busolwe General hospital in Buteleja District.

This comes a year after residents and local leaders protested the government’s failure to repair the facility, which they say has been in a poor state for the past 35 years.

Dr Diana Atwine, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, on Monday said the renovation and expansion will improve the quality of healthcare at the facility and increase the scope of services provided.

“We are going to renovate the wards, we will work on the sewage system, incinerator, the existing outpatient department, the casualty unit and delivery unit. We shall make sure we revamp the whole outlook of the hospital and build staff houses,” Dr Atwine said during the signing of the contract for the works.

She added: “We expect this hospital to be completed in two years. We shall also equip the hospital. We know that this will inconvenience the service providers and patients but we have provided alternatives so that people can continue providing the services.”

Excel Construction Ltd, which will do the works, signed the contract after completing the construction of Kawolo Hospital. Mr Satvinder Saini, the company director, said they would deliver within the stipulated period.