Government extends amnesty for power thieves

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development has extended the amnesty period for electricity theft by three more months, allowing offenders to report to the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company (UEDCL) and receive free metres and connections before facing legal action.

The extension follows the success of the initial amnesty, under which more than 200,000 people who came forward were connected legally at no cost.

“You can’t believe the number of people who have been stealing electricity because they say they can’t afford metres. This year, with the authorisation of the minister, UEDCL introduced an amnesty which was supposed to last three months. Actually, this is the last month,” Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa, told the media at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala on October 7.

In response to requests from people who have not yet regularised their connections, the minister announced the additional three-month extension, allowing more consumers to come forward without prosecution.

“As I’ve been moving around, people have appreciated the initiative and requested an extension. I’d like to announce it today: the amnesty has been extended for another three months. Come out, admit to power theft, and we will give you a meter without judgment,” she said. The minister urged all those illegally connected to take advantage of the amnesty window to access electricity legally. She warned that those who continue with illegal connections after the amnesty expires will face severe penalties. “We’ve provided the metres, which previously cost over Shs700,000. I encourage people to take this opportunity because the extension may be the last. We’ve given you a chance to come forward,” she said.

She further highlighted the ongoing Electricity Access Scale Project, through which households that do not require multiple poles are connected free of charge. She urged residents with unconnected homes to consult the UEDCL offices and benefit from the initiative. “I also want to inform the public about the ongoing campaign under the Free Electricity Connection Policy. Government, through the Ministry of Energy’s Electricity Access Project, supports households that require no more than one pole to get connected. Please, visit UEDCL offices to register,” the minister added.