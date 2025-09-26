Government extends Kalangala ferry contract for six more months

The government has extended its agreement with Kalangala Infrastructure Services (KIS) by six months, allowing the ferry services between Kalangala and the mainland in Masaka District to remain free of charge.

Under this deal, the government pays KIS an annual subsidy of Shs7 billion, treating the ferry route like a public road to ensure free travel. The previous contract had officially ended on July 31.

For over 10 years, this agreement has helped thousands of islanders, traders, students, tourists, and government workers travel for free using the two KIS ferries, MV Pearl and MV Ssese.

These ferries make 16 trips every day between Bukakkata (Masaka) and Bugoma (Kalangala).

When the contract expired, many residents feared they would now have to start paying for the service, especially after it became public that KIS had written to the Ministry of Works and Transport in 2023, requesting a contract renewal. However, officials in Kalangala have reassured the public that the government has extended the KIS contract for another six months.

According to Mr Fred Badda, the Kalangala Resident District Commissioner, the government made this temporary deal last month to ensure that passengers continue using the ferry for free. “Mid last month, the government confirmed a six-month extension.

The ferries will keep operating as usual while a long-term contract is being worked out,” he said in an interview on Wednesday. He also urged the government to listen to the residents when drafting the new contract.

“Let ferry services start as early as 5am, and bring in a night shift from 8pm to 10pm for trucks carrying heavy or dangerous goods,” he added. During a rally in Kalangala Town on September 21, the Attorney General, Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka, told residents that his office had already finalised the contract with KIS.

“The contract is done. No one should worry about being charged to use the ferries,” he said while campaigning for President Museveni’s re-election in next year’s general election.

Earlier on August 13, the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala, also told residents they would not be charged to use the ferries.

“Put your cars, even those bought using oil palm income, on the ferry and cross for free. No one is going to ask you for money,” he said. He explained that the delay in signing a long-term deal was because the government was still reviewing proposals from the community. “You asked for night ferries, we are still discussing that. You also suggested building a bridge from Bugoma to Bukakkata. Let’s keep praying; the government will do what it can,” he added. However, Ms Hellen Nakimuli, the Kalangala District Woman MP, believes the six-month extension is a political trick.

“They [the government] are just trying to get Kalangala votes for NRM in the elections. If people don’t vote for them, they might bring in ferry charges,” she warned.

A 2023 Auditor General’s report showed that the government pays KIS a fixed amount for every trip, mainly to cover fuel costs. A 2024 survey by the Ministry of Works and Transport showed 85 percent satisfaction with KIS services.

Background

In 2013, the government launched a big project in partnership with KIS to boost Kalangala’s economy. The Shs174 billion ($50 million) project aimed to improve ferry services, clean water, electricity, and roads.

Under this deal, two ferries were bought. MV Pearl came first, replacing a smaller, older ferry. Later, MV Ssese was introduced to improve transport even further.

The government continues to provide fuel and maintenance, keeping ferry travel free. Thanks to this partnership, about 70 percent of households on Buggala Island now have access to electricity and clean water. Kalangala, made up of 64 lush, habitable islands and is a popular tourist destination.