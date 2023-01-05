Government gazettes Emolot as Iteso cultural leader

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has gazetted Mr Paul Sande Emolot as the Emorimor (paramount chief) of Iteso Cultural Union (ICU), despite resistance from some cultural leaders.

Mr Emolot was installed as the third Emorimor on October 22, 2022 at Soroti City grounds.

The Emorimor is the cultural leader of the Iteso who live in Uganda and Kenya.

In a letter dated January 4, 2023, Mr Vanesio Vance Akipileng Omome, the prime minister of Iteso, also known as Ekirigi, thanked the government for gazetting Mr Emolot.

Mr Emolot was gazetted on December 16, 2022, under Vol CXV NO 75, general notice number 2158 of 2022.

“The prime minister hereby calls for an extraordinary cabinet meeting for all ministers of Iteso Cultural Union on the January 14, 2023 at the union headquarters in Soroti City,” Mr Omome announced.

He added that all local governments of Teso, political leaders, religious leaders, friends and allies were notified.

However, Mr William Alloch, one of the ICU founder members, said the gazetting will not stop them from pursuing justice, saying the election of Emolot was not done within the stipulated norms and laws of their cultural institution.

“Until that is done, some of us will not proclaim him as Papa Iteso (father of Iteso),” he said.

Mr Alloch said they have a case in court against Mr Emolot, which has not been disposed of and that everything that has happened is an anomaly.

In October, a few days to the installation fete of Emolot as Emorimor, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi, asked the rival factions to resolve their differences. However, the differences still exist.

Mr Emolot, who is now recognised as cultural chief, is the successor to the late Papa Augustine Lemukol Osuban, who died in February last year.

The concept for cultural leadership was first hatched in 1970s. However, it materialised in 1993 after Papahrus Imodot Edimu was installed as Emorimor.

His stay on the throne was short-lived. He was succeeded by the late Augustine Lemukol Osuban.