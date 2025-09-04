Government hands over 4,000 land titles to Church of Uganda

The government, through Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, has handed over 4,000 land titles to the Church of Uganda, covering various locations across the country.

In an interview with Monitor on September 2, the Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Ms Judith Nabakooba, said the titles have been distributed to Church leaders in the areas where the respective parcels of land are located.

These titles were processed over the past year as part of a mass land registration exercise for all untitled land owned by the Church of Uganda.

The initiative was launched last year in response to growing concerns over land grabbing and encroachment on Church property.

“Having a title means you are the rightful owner of the land. We believe this will protect Church land, which was formerly lying idle and therefore vulnerable to land grabbers,” Ms Nabakooba said.

She encouraged the Church to utilise its land productively to reduce the risk of encroachment.

“A land grabber is less likely to target land that is being used. Development is one of the most effective deterrents we have at the moment,” she added.

Ms Nabakooba also noted that many of the contested Church lands had been verbally donated by the faithful.

“After the donors pass on, their family members often dispute the donation, claiming that no formal handover took place,” she said.

While addressing the congregation during the commemoration of St Peter’s Day at Kasalaga Church of Uganda in Mityana District at the weekend, the minister commended the Church of Uganda, led by Archbishop Rev Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, for its cooperation with the ministry.

She applauded Church leaders for adhering to the ministry’s guidelines, which greatly facilitated the exercise.

Archbishop Kaziimba, speaking during a three-day retreat of Church of Uganda bishops at Lweza Training and Conference Centre in Wakiso District last year, acknowledged that some Anglican Church lands had been vulnerable to land grabbing due to the lack of proper documentation.

“Some of those who generously donated land did so in good faith, without formal titles or agreements,” the archbishop said. Mr Adams Sadiiki, the communications officer for the Church of Uganda, expressed gratitude to the ministry for the expedited process.

“The majority of dioceses have complied with the process, though the pace has been gradual. Nevertheless, we are committed to completing the registration in the shortest time possible,” Mr Sadiiki said.

He added that acquiring land titles will not only deter land grabbers but also help the Church improve its long-term planning as part of its self-sustainability strategy.

“The process is ongoing, but now that we know the actual acreage of our land, we can plan more effectively. That’s what we are working toward,” he said.