Government intensifies monkeypox surveillance

Government scientists have started testing for monkeypox virus internally to increase vigilance and prevention against the disease.

This comes on the backdrop of the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaration that the outbreak of monkeypox is a public health emergency of international concern.

Previously, Uganda was sending samples to South Africa for monkeypox testing because of the lack of reagents.

In an interview with the Daily Monitor yesterday, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, dispelled fears that there could be another lockdown or mandatory vaccination against the disease.

Mr Ainebyoona said the WHO declaration means Ugandans should become more vigilant.

“We have been doing our surveillance and that is what we continue to do. There is no cause for alarm. People should report signs and symptoms consistent with monkeypox,” he said.

Monkeypox starts manifesting with flu-like symptoms, fever, headache and shortness of breath. After around two weeks, the skin rash appears on some parts of the body, usually the head and hands. The rash eventually turns into blisters filled with pus, according to information from the WHO.

Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, the director of Uganda Virus Research Institute, said they got the reagents for testing monkeypox.

“But so far, all results are for samples tested in South Africa and all are negative,” he said.