Government intervenes in sodomy case at Moroto school

The government has stepped into a sodomy case at Child Jesus Nursery and Primary School in Moroto Municipality, following reports of political interference to secure the release of suspects.

The Directorate of Ethics and Integrity, under the Office of the President, confirmed that a school patron is accused by several pupils of sodomy and attempted molestation.

On July 18, 2025, officials from the directorate, acting on the orders of the State Minister for Ethics, Ms Rose Lilly Akello, visited the school and met with police, the state attorney, and district leaders. The intervention aimed to ensure transparency in handling a case where a faith-based institution is accused of attempting a cover-up.

The delegation was led by Mr Nicholas Abola, Commissioner of Information and Communications, and Mr Moses Makumbi, Commissioner for Ethics, Policy and Standards.

During a meeting with district authorities and the survivor’s father at the RDC’s office, Mr Abola warned that mismanaging the case could trigger public unrest.

“If this case is not well handled, it could escalate into a security concern like the recent incident in Soroti where parents took the law into their own hands,” he said.

On March 6, angry residents in Soroti City set Jozan Nursery and Primary School ablaze after delays in the trial of suspects accused of killing five-year-old Joan Faith Apio. Apio’s mutilated body was found in a pit latrine on February 5, sparking outrage and suspicions of ritual sacrifice.

Mr Abola also urged the survivor’s family not to resort to mob justice.

“All relevant authorities are committed to ensuring justice and supporting the boy’s rehabilitation, along with his family,” he assured.

Moroto District Police Commander, SP Irene Adong, confirmed that a case of aggravated homosexuality was registered after the survivor’s mother reported the abuse.

“We arrested the school patron, deputy headteacher, nurse, and askari to aid investigations,” she said.

The boy’s statement revealed that he had reported the abuse to school authorities but no action was taken. His father, Mr Simon Peter Lotimo, said the family only learned of the abuse after their son escaped from school.

“This has caused a mental breakdown in my family. We are psychologically tortured and feel isolated,” Mr Lotimo said, accusing the school of victimizing the family instead of addressing the matter.

Moroto acting RDC, Mr Justine Tuko, faulted church administrators for failing to honour their earlier commitment to handle the matter seriously and provide medical and psychosocial support to the survivor.