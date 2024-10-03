Government introduces nationwide training for migrant workers

The government has introduced a nationwide pre-employment orientation programme aimed at ensuring that migrant workers, who seek employment abroad, meet the required standards.

The programme spearheaded by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is a crucial step toward improving the safety and welfare of Uganda’s migrant workforce.

Ms Victoria Vanny Nabiteeka, the national programme officer for IOM, said pre-employment orientation will focus on ensuring that migrant workers are well-informed, adequately prepared, and meet all required standards before they travel.

The orientation programme will be conducted in collaboration with key government ministries, including the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“The involvement of these ministries will ensure that we address all challenges these people face, from legal compliance to health and safety concerns,” Ms Nabiteeka said in Masindi District on Monday.

She added that the main objective of the pre-employment orientation is to tackle the growing problem of unsafe and illegal migration, saying over the years, Uganda has seen an alarming rise in cases of human trafficking and exploitation of migrant workers.

Ms Nabiteeka said traffickers often exploit vulnerable individuals, luring them into illegal migration channels that put their lives and wellbeing at risk.

“This initiative is aimed at blocking these poor migration channels, many of which are operated by unregistered and unregulated agents. We want to ensure that all Ugandans migrating for work do so through safe and legal channels,” she said.

Uganda has been grappling with human trafficking in recent years. In 2023, the government said it investigated 1,006 incidents of human trafficking, down from 1,200 cases in 2022.

Ms Nabiteeka said many trafficked individuals, especially children, use illegal routes to leave Uganda, adding that there is a need for more stringent border control measures and public awareness campaigns about the dangers of illegal migration.

“Most trafficked Ugandans fall prey to promises of well-paying jobs abroad, only to find themselves in exploitative or abusive situations,” she said.

Mr Ronnie Mugudani, the secretary of the Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies (UAERA), said family-related challenges, such as poverty and unemployment, are significant contributors to the high rates of people leaving Uganda to seek greener pastures abroad.

“Many people are leaving the country in search of better economic opportunities because they are struggling to provide for their families,” Mr Mugudani said.

He said while migration can offer economic relief to many households, the process must be managed properly to protect the welfare of the migrants.

In 2023, Uganda received remittances totalling Shs900 billion from migrant workers. These remittances are vital in supporting the livelihoods of millions of Ugandans.

However, Mr Mugudani emphasised that the financial benefits should not come at the expense of the safety and dignity of the migrants.