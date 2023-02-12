Government launches water bicycle riding to boost tourism 

The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities has launched water bicycling as one of the newest products in a bid to promote marine sports tourism in the country.

Ms Harriet Kissa, the Principal Tourism Officer from the ministry, while launching the product on Lake Victoria in Jinja City on Saturday, emphasised the need for safety and security of tourists across all sites.

“Water bicycling is a new product in the industry that requires more vigilance and professionals to ensure that there is safety and security of the people coming to ride on the water,” she said.

She told the proprietors to ensure that all safety measures are put in place because any slight mistake while in the water will dent the country’s image in the tourism sector.

She added that the ministry’s National Development Plan (NDP III) is emphasising product development diversification from the traditional products.

The product was developed Mr Kevin Byaruhanga, the director of Epic Escapades and Havy Tours and Travel (U), with assistance from the Aga Khan Foundation that secured five water bicycles at Shs35 million.

“I choose Jinja particularly because it is one of the most-visited places in the country by tourists and most water sports like tubing, water rafting among other activities,” said Mr Byaruhanga.



He explained that he was in Zanzibar and experienced water bicycling, asked about the prices and started making consultations with the Ministry of Tourism, which assisted in lobbying for some resources.