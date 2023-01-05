Government lays out measures to improve public sector 

The government has laid out five key measures to improve public service delivery.

Despite the ever-increasing public expenditure, the government continues to face problems of poor service delivery, high incidences of corruption, among many other shortcomings.

In the Budget Framework Paper FY 2023/2024, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development said the government would restructure government functional architecture to support the delivery of results under the programme approach, reconfigure and rollout the human resource management system in support of the programme approach.

Other three key measures include updating the teacher licensing and e-certification system; roll out the e-recruitment system to district service commissions (DSCs); and implement the local revenue enhancement management plans.

“Innovation, technology development and transfer will continue to be implemented as planned, with resources already earmarked for promotion of science and research,” said the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development in the Budget Framework Paper for FY2023/2024.

The Ministry of Finance and the Legislature programme will focus on the following intervention areas in line with NDPIII: Timely enactment of legislation to support implementation of NDP III interventions and other government policies and programmes to properly address the needs of the people.

The programme will strengthen the oversight role by building capacity in PFM reforms for improved service delivery, improving transparency and compliance with accountability rules and regulations, especially on parliamentary recommendations.

“Strengthen stakeholder engagement and participation in the legislative process to ease implementation of enacted legislations,” the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development said.

However, on Public Investment Management, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development said the percentage of projects that are underpinned by a cost-benefit analysis out of the total number of projects entering the Public Investment Plan (PIP), although still low, has improved from 10 percent by FY 2015/2016, to 37 percent for Financial Year 2021/2022.

In this regard, the Ministry of Finance said: “The impact of the government’s recent reforms are visible, but are being overshadowed by challenges in critical areas including; low execution rates on donor and own-budget projects; lengthy implementation delays;

“Cost and time overruns on projects; high commitment fees in case of externally funded projects; shortened life span of projects due to poor operation and maintenance of created physical assets; low capacity of some MDAs and, continued non-compliance of many projects to the guidelines.”

The latest World Bank economic analysis for Uganda (2022) says deepened, accelerated reforms for public project management will support a strong economy over the long-term.

The Ministry of Finance has also resolved not to permit any unstudied project to access the budget.

Sectors

Governance: The Ministry of Finance, said this sub-programme will focus on interventions that will: Finalise and lead to the implementation of the Uganda National Action Plan on Human Rights; Enhance the demand for accountability and value for money; Fasttrack and monitor the implementation of government programmes; undertake the National civic education programme.

It will also strengthen business processes and case management systems in institutions, improve on monitoring and evaluation of government development projects, support efforts on the fight against corruption and restructuring of government.

Integrated Transport: Under this programme, the Ministry of Finance states that the government will invest in railway Development/Rehabilitation and Road Maintenance as follows: Railway Development and Rehabilitation Government aims at starting the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

“Coupled with the SGR is finalising the rehabilitation of the Meter Gauge Railway on the following lines:The Malaba – Gulu line, completion of the Gulu – Pakwach line, The Malaba – Kampala line, and the Kampala - Kasese line,” the Ministry of Finance said in the BFP.

Road Maintenance and Transport Infrastructure: The Ministry of Finance says Road infrastructure development is key in enhancing economic growth and building competitiveness. To further develop transport infrastructure, key interventions next year will include: Maintenance of existing road networks; operationalising the Hoima International Airport; continued upgrading of selected strategic roads from gravel to bituminous surface; the maintenance of national, districts and community roads; and the rehabilitation and upgrade of aerodromes, and support to the aviation school.

Water Transport: The Ministry of Finance says development/construction of ferries will be undertaken and: conduct a hydrographic survey and produce navigation charts of lakes Victoria, Kyoga, Bunyonyi, Albert, Bisina, Edward, George, Nile; Completion of Bukungu-Kagwara-Kaberamaido (BKK) Ferries and their landing sites. Two ferries for Lake Bunyonyi and their landing sites Procurement and delivery of rescue boats.

The preparation of the National Budget Framework Paper for the FY 2023/2024 involved extensive budget consultations both at the national and local government levels. This included inter-ministerial budget reviews to get consensus on the priority programme interventions for the fiscal year 2023/2024 and rationalise expenditures, including sequencing of multiyear interventions to fit within the constrained budget.



