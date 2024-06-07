Government moves to professionalise project management

The Ugandan government has announced a commitment to certifying project managers, aiming to improve project efficiency and combat corruption.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, suggests mandatory certification for government project managers stating that this will ensure adherence to ethical standards and prevent unqualified individuals from assuming these roles.

"We are looking at having all project managers within government being certified. The moment we put this as our requirement, anyone can pause as a project manager, but the moment we say that you have to be certified, then certain ethics and values will have to be followed which will also be easy to self-regulate," Mr Tayebwa said on Friday during the 4th National Project Management Conference at Sheraton, Kampala.

Mr Hannington Ashaba, the commissioner for projects analysis and public investments department at the Ministry of Finance, revealed that many people heading projects are not professionals in handling the projects.

"In 2019, I started getting involved in project appraisal and management and we found out that at that time, 80 percent of project managers and coordinators were appointed not because of their skills but because they were friends to the boss," Mr Ashaba said.

He added: "As part of our commitment to this course, we are actively working on professionalising the project management role in government. We have already partnered with the institute to train government officials to ensure that officers who handle mega projects are project management professionals."

Ms Irene Nattabi, the president of PMI Uganda Chapter, emphasised their focus on equipping project managers with ethical practices to combat corruption.

"If the government is able to employ certified project managers that have been trained through our institutes, it will be able to employ people that are ethical enough and can fight the vices of corruption," Ms Nattabi said.