Government, MPs clash over delayed NSSF reforms

Members of Parliament on Tuesday clashed with the government over what they called a deliberate effort to delay the passing of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Amendment Bill, 2019.

The Bill seeks to expand social security coverage, enhance efficiency and effectiveness in investments, provide for the introduction of new employee benefits, improve governance, and streamline the appointment of statutory officers to key positions of the Fund.

Last September, Parliament stood over Sections 10, 12, 13 to 18 of the Bill to grant the ministers of Finance and that of Gender time to harmonise the outstanding issues with the joint committee on Gender and that of Finance.



However, nearly three months later, Mr Mwesigwa Rukutana, the State Minister for Labour, asked Parliament to give the government more time to consult on the contentious clauses before coming back to complete the Bill.

The clauses are about mid-term access to savings by savers, the age at which to get such money and at what percentage.

“These clauses constitute very sensitive matters which are [impactful] on the national economy. Cabinet considered these matters and asked me to come here to seek your indulgence to be able to consult,” Mr Rukutana said yesterday.

However, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga said the ministers and the joint committee were given enough time for consultations.

“This is not fair to the House and it is not fair to the country because this matter has been here since September and this is February. Our instruction was that ministers and the committee consult and report to this House,” Ms Kadaga said.

By the time the clauses concerning the percentage of the cumulative benefits a save can access mid-term and also the supervision of the Fund, the House had passed clauses opening up the Fund for mid-term access by the contributors.

Workers MP Sam Lyomoki wondered why the government wants to push the House back over clauses that needed harmonisation. “These matters are about supervision of the Fund and the 20 per cent mid-term access. I think what is affecting this Bill is political will. There is no need for more consultations but what remains is a decision to be taken by this House,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the Opposition Chief Whip, accused Mr Rukutana of not being “serious”.

Ms Margaret Rwabushaija, the vice chairperson of the Committee on Gender, insisted that both ministers boycotted the harmonisation meeting, adding that the MPs went on to write a report and were ready to proceed.

Efforts by Mr Rukutana and Mr David Bahati (State Minister for Planning) to convince the House to give more time were futile as the Speaker insisted that the Bill will be reflected on the Order Paper today.



“The issue of consultation cannot arise here. You consulted and finished. We are going to finish it (the Bill) and we give you tomorrow (today) to consult. On Thursday (today) this Bill will be on the order paper,” Ms Kadaga said.

In September last year, Daily Monitor saw a copy of the joint committee report after the said harmonisation meeting.

It was recommended that a contributor who fails to get employed after losing his or her job will wait until they attain the age of 45 to be allowed to access at least 40 per cent of their savings.

Supervision

Under the principal Act, the NSSF has been under the supervision of the Ministry of Gender. However, the Finance ministry has since taken over the full control of the Fund.

