Government pushes for life skills training in schools

The Ministry of Education has called on educational institutions to prioritise life skills training to equip adolescents with essential soft skills that will help them overcome challenges that could derail their education and health.

Speaking at a symposium for the Adolescent Girls Education in Crisis Initiative (AGENCI) project held in Kampala on September 25, Ms Angella Nansubuga, the programme assistant for Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Education and Sports, emphasised the importance of life skills in unlocking the full potential of adolescents and young people.

“As they grow, adolescents face increasing challenges. They need skills like confidence, self-esteem, effective communication, self-awareness, critical thinking, collaboration, and resilience to navigate daily life. Academic knowledge alone is not enough to help them stay in school and complete their education successfully,” she said.

Ms Nansubuga added: “They must speak out with confidence and self-esteem when confronted with violence or sexual exploitation, which could lead to teenage pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections such as HIV/Aids. Ethical decision-making and empathy can also foster community development and promote tolerance, ensuring a harmonious society.”

She revealed that the ministry has already integrated life skills training into the curriculum, but stressed that a more comprehensive, whole-school approach is needed, involving learners, teachers, and other school structures.

Ms Nansubuga noted that the government would expand life skills training in a phased manner. This, she said, can be achieved through co-curricular activities such as sports, games, and school clubs.

Mentorship project

Mr Andrew Omara, the director of Windle International Uganda, said the organisation has implemented a four-year life skills and mentorship project in the districts of Obongi and Moyo, addressing high dropout rates and teenage pregnancies.

“We focused on girls because they face significant challenges, especially regarding menstrual hygiene. A total of 4,275 girls received life skills training, while 3,497 received mentorship support. They can now articulate issues more clearly. As the project concludes this month, we will work with stakeholders to integrate this approach into other interventions,” he said.

The project was co-implemented by the Aga Khan Foundation and the World University Service of Canada (WUSC).

Mr Mondo Kyateka, the commissioner for Youth and Child Affairs at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, emphasised that life skills, mentoring, coaching, positive parenting, and positive masculinity are essential in protecting children from the vices affecting the country.

He also called upon district education officers to hold accountable head teachers who sexually abuse learners.