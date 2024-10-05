Government pushes for mercury free options for artisanal miners

The government has renewed its call to phase out the use of mercury among Artisanal and Small-Scale Gold Miners (ASGM), citing severe health risks and environmental pollution.

Phiona Nyamutoro, Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development (Minerals), emphasized the urgency of this move during an annual stakeholders' meeting hosted by Gold Planet Uganda at Mestil Hotel on October 4, 2024.

Nyamutoro refuted claims that the government seeks to undermine artisanal miners, stating, “There’s a misconception that the government doesn't want artisanal miners to thrive.

She further noted that while miners focus on daily profits, they often overlook the long-term dangers of mercury exposure.

Lynn Gitu, Project Manager for Planet Gold Uganda, revealed that an estimated 400,000 to 600,000 people work in the wider artisanal and small-scale mining sector, with approximately 31,600 involved in gold mining. Gitu explained that the Uganda project aims to support 4,500 miners at 11 sites, reducing mercury use by 15 tonnes by 2029.

Though mercury remains a common tool for gold extraction, Gitu cites other mercury-free techniques that can safely and economically recover gold, offering better health outcomes for miners and their communities, adding that these methods may also help miners fetch higher prices for their gold in responsible markets.

Josephine Aguta, an artisanal gold miner from Tiira Small-Scale Mining Association in Busia District, voiced the miners’ concerns, noting, “We are already engaging stakeholders to eliminate mercury use, but we need the government to provide affordable alternative technologies.”

Mercury is widely used in small-scale gold mining to separate gold from other minerals due to its ability to form an amalgam with gold. However, this process releases substantial amounts of mercury into the environment, contributing to 37% of global mercury emissions.

Health and environmental experts from over 140 countries adopted the Minamata Convention in 2013, a multilateral environmental agreement aimed at reducing mercury pollution.

Anne Nakafeero, Principal Environment Officer and Uganda’s Minamata Focal Point at the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) stressed that artisanal and small-scale gold mining is the largest source of mercury pollution.

She highlighted that its unregulated use near biodiversity hotspots has resulted in deforestation, habitat loss, and contamination of soil and water bodies, compromising ecosystem services.

The use of mercury in mining is prohibited under Uganda’s Mining and Minerals (Licensing) Regulation 2023, Section 255. Since March, the government, with support from Planet Gold, has conducted nationwide sensitization efforts to promote safer, cleaner, and more profitable mining practices.

Artisanal mining accounts for over 90% of Uganda’s gold production, and mercury use is common in districts like Buhweju, Amudat, Moroto, Busia, Namayingo, Kassanda, and Kisoro. In terms of sector contribution to GDP, the Services sector continued to be the biggest contributor to GDP, with a share of 42.4 percent in 2022/23 compared to 41.7 percent in 2021/22.

Robert Bariyo Barigye, Registrar of Cooperative Societies and Commissioner for Cooperative Policy and Development at the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, called for expedited training for miners in business skills, occupational safety, and access to credit.

He emphasized the importance of forming cooperatives, noting that only nine artisanal miners' groups across the country have done so, but such networks can provide access to better mining practices and market opportunities.

A meta-analysis of global mercury exposure data from over 1,700 peer-reviewed studies revealed that harmful mercury levels frequently exceed safe thresholds in all biomes. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that mercury exposure can lead to skin, eye, and gastrointestinal damage, and prolonged exposure may cause neurological and behavioural disorders.

The meeting, under the theme “From Mines to Markets: Strengthening Artisanal & Small-Scale Gold Mining through Cooperative Networks,” was part of the Planet Gold program, supported by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and led by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).