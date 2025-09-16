Government puts caveat on Mpigi land were thousands face eviction

The government, through the Ministry of Lands, has placed a caveat on a disputed piece of land covering five villages in Mpigi District. The affected villages are Nundu, Kalagala, and Nakibanga A, B, and D in Kayabwe Town Council. Lands minister Judith Nabakooba said the caveat will enable her technical team to halt all activities on the land to conduct boundary opening and establish the size and tenure status of the land.

“We don’t know whether it’s Kabaka land (Mailo) or public land. People have been paying annual nominal ground rent (Busuulu) to Buganda Land Board all this time, but someone else has a freehold title on the same land,” she said during a meeting at Nakibanga UMEA Primary School last week.

Mr Joseph Kakande, the Nakibanga Village chairperson, said in July 2014, a man named Gonzaga Lukyamuzi, approached them claiming to hold land titles for their villages, though registered under different names: Christine Namata Block 253 Plot 57, Gonzaga Lukyamuzi Block 253 Plot 58, and Katonga Combined Holdings Uganda Limited on Plot 59.

“Through our investigations as residents, we discovered that Gonzaga Lukyamuzi is the only person responsible for these titles. We don’t know him because we have lived on this piece of land for over 80 years, and it is our ancestral land. Our grandparents have lived on this land for many years,” he said.

Mr Kakande told the minister that the purported landlords had already began partitioning their land without residents’ consent, suggesting it had been sold. He added that the way these title holders acquired the land was questionable.

“Under the new land law, the sitting tenant is given first priority, which was not given. Besides, the residents are not willing to lose their land to unknown people who might have acquired it fraudulently,” the chairperson added.

Ms Nabakooba said the existing titles would be cancelled, citing fraud in their processing. She directed the ministry’s legal officer, Mr Moses Ssekitto, to investigate the matter and trace the officials who processed the titles in 2013.

“We shall get them even if they are now out of service. They [land grabbers] have to tell us who the neighbours were during that time because we expected signatures of locals on their acquisition documents,” she said.

“You have told me we have people who have lived on this land for over 80 years, why did they come in 2014 to claim ownership?” Ms Nabakooba asked.

She ruled that, based on preliminary findings, the process that led to the issuance of the titles was null and void, and the titles would be cancelled.

“Let’s wait for the public hearing to start on the process of cancelling these titles,” the minister added. She also accused the area land committees and district land boards of facilitating disputes, alleging that many of them were bribed to fraudulently issue titles.

“Settle on your land. Don’t be shaken by anyone because you have a right as bibanja holders. Make your land productive because idle land makes it susceptible to land grabbers and conflicts,” Ms Nabakooba said.

She equally instructed police to ensure the status quo remains until the ministry’s report is released. The district land board chairperson informed the minister that Nakibanga has about 80 titles issued under similar circumstances, and requested a week to prepare a report on the status of land in the area.

Land crisis

Land has, over the past two decades, become a contentious issue in many districts across Uganda, especially in the central region.

Wealthy individuals with titles have been evicting tenants from what the latter consider ancestral land, claiming they are illegal occupants. In repossession efforts, landlords have often presented questionable titles, with some parcels bearing multiple claims.