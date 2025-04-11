Government reaffirms push to cut power tariffs, expand energy access

The State Minister for Energy, Mr Opolot Okasaai, has reiterated government’s commitment to reducing electricity tariffs as part of broader efforts to promote economic growth and improve the quality of life for Ugandans.

Mr Okasaai made the remarks while addressing the media ahead of the 10th edition of the Alliance for Rural Electrification (ARE) Energy Access Investment Forum (EAIF), scheduled to take place from April 8 to 10 at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

“Our focus remains on ensuring that energy is accessible and affordable to every Ugandan, and are engaging all relevant stakeholders, including the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL), to explore sustainable solutions for reducing tariffs while maintaining efficiency and service quality in the energy sector,” Mr Okasaai said.

Uganda continues to face significant electricity access challenges. According to the Ministry of Energy, only 30% of the population has electricity, with rural access lagging further behind at about one in seven people. Only 22% of the population is currently connected to the national grid.

Since 2000, efforts by private distributors have helped around four million Ugandans gain access to electricity, with nearly 300,000 off-grid systems sold annually. Still, fewer than 10% of rural households rely on grid electricity for lighting.

To close this gap, the government has launched strategic plans such as the Rural Electrification Strategy and Plan, aiming for 51% rural electricity access by 2030 and full national coverage by 2040. The National Electrification Strategy also targets 60% grid-based and 33% off-grid access by 2027.

Mr Okasaai acknowledged concerns about the high cost of electricity, which many argue stifles industrial growth and burdens households.

“Electricity pricing is a key issue, particularly for the poor. We are making progress in lowering electricity tariffs, and are committed to continuing this trend to make power more affordable for all categories of users,” he said.

“We are using both grid and off-grid approaches to deliver electricity across the country, but importantly, the electricity we provide must be adequate, affordable, and reliable. During the recent transition in distribution, when responsibilities were transferred from Umeme to the UEDCL, we announced a tariff reduction of approximately 14% across the board.”

The EAIF 2025—Uganda’s host edition—is the top annual investment platform for the renewable electrification sector. It aims to foster partnerships that promote sustainable electricity access, fight climate change, and accelerate economic growth.

The forum is organized by the ARE, co-hosted by the European Union (EU) through its Global Gateway initiative, and supported by GET.invest, a European program that mobilizes investment in renewable energy. GET.invest is co-funded by the EU, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Austria, while the event is held under the patronage of Uganda’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD).

Speaking at the same event, EU Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Jan Sadek, reaffirmed the EU’s support for Uganda’s energy ambitions and the fight against climate change.

“We have set an ambitious climate target within the EU to become climate neutral by 2050,” he said, adding: “As part of that mission, we are also partnering with countries around the world to help them meet similar goals, after all, carbon dioxide knows no borders. This is a global challenge that requires joint action.” Mr Sadek emphasized that the EU’s involvement in the energy forum aligns with Uganda’s development priorities, particularly in expanding energy security and stimulating economic growth.