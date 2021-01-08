Government releases Shs10b to compensate Teso, Lango war claimants

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

Government has finally released at least Shs10b towards compensation of the war debt claimants in the Teso, Lango, Karamoja and Acholi sub regions.

In a statement, Justice Ministry said Thursday that the release of the said funds followed the completion of the verification by the Inter-Ministerial Verification Committee that confirmed the bio data and other details of the genuine beneficiaries.

“The government of Uganda has released Shs10 billion to the ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs towards compensation payments of livestock claimants in Teso sub region,” the statement from the Justice ministry signed off by Christopher Gashirabake on behalf of the Solicitor General, read in part.

Adding: “This shall be followed by compensation payments of claimants and beneficiaries in Acholi, Lango and Karamoja sub regions.”

The line ministry also clarified that the lists of claimants and beneficiaries for Acholi, Lango and Teso sub regions are on display at their respective sub county headquarters and district headquarters.

The verification and now the eventual compensation of the war debt claimants, followed President Museveni’s recent campaign pledge in Lango sub region to pay out Shs50 billion to them without going through the court representatives.

It comes after lawyers representing the Acholi and Lango war claimants protested the said procedure.

Counsel Makmot Kibwanga, argues that whereas the government’s move to compensate the war debt claimants is a welcome one, the procedure they are using is intended to usurp the powers of court.

In 2014, court directed government to compensate more than 16,000 war affected persons in Acholi and Lango sub region upon carrying out a joint venture verification exercise.