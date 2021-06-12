Government reopens Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary after 50 days

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

The government on Thursday reopened Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary after 50 days of closure. The government through Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) on April 20, 2021, closed the sanctuary located in Nakitoma Sub-county, Nakasongola District, over unending fights between two parties managing the facility.

The home to the 33 herbivores of the rhinoceros family and the lone breeding centre in Uganda was caught in a management dispute between the Rhino Fund Uganda and the Ziwa Rhino and Wildlife Ranches.

Under the new management system at the Sanctuary, the UWA in collaboration with the Ziwa Rhino and Wildlife Ranches will manage the Rhino sanctuary following the departure of Rhino Fund Uganda that had managed the Sanctuary for more than 20 years.

“The reopening of the rhino sanctuary is in line with a joint venture agreement between UWA, a government body mandated to oversee all the Wildlife activities in Uganda and the Ziwa Rhino and Wildlife Ranches, a private entity that owns the land on which the sanctuary is located,” Mr Samuel John Mwandha, the UWA Executive Director revealed after signing the joint management commitment document on Thursday.

In his statement to the media, UWA executive director commended the good work that the Rhino Fund Uganda has done at the Sanctuary and revealed that UWA was open to talks and expert advice from the Rhino Fund Uganda.

“UWA is open to talks with the Rhino Fund Uganda because they did a commendable job and have expert advice in animal management. The limit is on a possible return to Ziwa because the dispute was not with UWA but the owners of the land in Nakasongola,” Mwandha clarified.

UWA has already deployed more than 20 of the former workers at the sanctuary and the community will now be allowed to graze the cattle inside the sanctuary.

The sanctuary breathed a new life on Thursday as several tourists checked in for animal tracking, while a section of the community and district leaders said the reopening of the Sanctuary was a good gesture to the residents of Nakasongola that had already felt the impact of the sanctuary’s closure.

“The cattle keepers were the most affected including many of the workers that lost their respective jobs when the government announced the closure of the rhino sanctuary. We believe that the new management will help in securing jobs for our children,” Nakasongola District LC5 Chairperson, Mr Sam Kigula, told the Daily Monitor in an interview on Friday.

UWA communications manager, Mr Hangi Bashir, explains that UWA will continue to undertake its mandated role in line with the Wildlife Act 2019.

“The sanctuary is a breeding centre but UWA has a bigger plan that has been slowed down by the lack of funds. We have a plan to have some of the rhinos shifted to other areas. This place is not very big and can only accommodate less than 50 rhinos,” he said.

Statistics from UWA reveal that the Rhinos that existed in the early 1970s at the different National parks got extinct in Uganda as a result of poaching and war activities. By 1982, rhinos had completely disappeared without a trace in Uganda.

