Government revives consultations to reform NGO law, policy

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, through the National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO Bureau), has resumed nationwide consultations aimed at conducting a Regulatory Impact Assessment (RIA) to review the NGO Policy 2010 and the NGO Act Cap 109.

According to Mr Stephen Okello, Secretary of the NGO Bureau, the move is part of the government's efforts to establish a long-overdue assessment framework, which has been absent since the first laws governing NGOs were enacted in 1989.

“We are doing this because since 1989 when these laws were put in place, there was no regulatory impact assessment conducted and that’s why this time we are ensuring we have these documents in place,” he said.

The initial attempt to conduct the RIA began in 2019, but it was halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown and delays in constituting the NGO Bureau board, which was eventually reinstated in 2021.

Mr Okello said the current assessment will pave the way for a revised policy and legal framework, fostering a more enabling environment for civil society organizations.

“One of the objectives of this exercise is to improve the relationship between the government and the sector,” he added.

He made these remarks on April 7, 2025, during a consultative meeting held with NGO leaders from the districts of Mukono, Kayunga, Buikwe, and Kampala.

Some of the participants during a consultative meeting held with NGO leaders from the districts of Mukono, Kayunga, Buikwe, and Kampala on April 7, 2025. Photo/Courtesy

Mr Yona Wanjala, Executive Director of the Civic Advisory Hub, a national organization focused on policy, anti-money laundering, and counter-terrorism financing, welcomed the government’s move, calling it a positive step toward inclusive governance.

“I see this as a very unique opportunity to the NGO sector players to be invited, to own up the process, to participate in the process that is debating, developing, policy documents and regulations that are going to govern the sector from now and on,” he said.

He cautioned that some past regulations were enacted hastily without stakeholder input, leading to implementation gaps that require deeper reflection and revision.

Mukono District Chairperson Rev Bakaluba Mukasa urged the government to ensure that the review process tackles long-standing challenges faced by the NGO sector.

“As we review the existing regulatory framework, there are a number of challenges that we as districts have observed we need to be addressed through the proposed amendments,” he said.

Among the issues he highlighted were poor coordination with stakeholders, which has allowed unregulated and unregistered NGOs to operate unchecked. He also pointed to inadequate self-regulation, duplication of services, and limited collaboration with government structures as key concerns.

Rev Bakaluba further encouraged the government to strengthen partnerships between NGOs, government agencies, and development partners. He proposed increased accountability mechanisms and even government funding for NGOs that support and complement national programs.