Government searching for missing Besigye- Baryomunsi 

Government said Wednesday morning that they were yet to establish the whereabouts of veteran opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye after he went missing in Nairobi, where he had travelled to attend a book launch of Kenya’s former Justice Minister, Martha Karua.

The four-time presidential contender was last seen in Nairobi on Saturday.

The executive director of Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), Ms Winnie Byanyima, said in the wee hours of Wednesday morning that her husband was being held in a military detention in Kampala.

“I request the government of Uganda to release my husband Dr Kizza Besigye from where he is being held immediately. He was kidnapped last Saturday while he was in Nairobi for Hon Martha Karua’s book launch. I am now reliably informed that he is in a military jail in Kampala. We his family and his lawyers demand to see him. He is not a soldier. Why is he being held in a military jail?” Ms Byanyima posted on her X.

However, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi told this publication that he could not confirm nor deny Besigye's detention.

"I'm currently in Soroti as part of President Museveni's entourage. I'm not aware that he is being held by government. I'm still cross checking with our security agencies. In any case, why would he be arrested? The government is not in the habit of arresting citizens and keeping them incommunicado forever. If he's arrested then he will be arraigned in court and charged accordingly. However, we are also still cross checking with our security agencies and colleagues in Kenya because we are told he had travelled there for a book launch before he disappeared," Dr Baryomunsi said.

Several people, including National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, have condemned circumstances under which the former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president went missing.

"Dr Kizza Besigye is a highly respected leader an it's shocking that Kenya that used to be a safe haven for the Ugandan dissidents has now been turned into an operation ground for the dictator in Uganda. We demand for Dr Kizza Besigye's unconditional release and promise to fight for his freedom like he has done so many times for ours," Mr Kyagulanyi said in an exclusive interview with our sister TV station, NTV.

Besigye's disappearance follows the July 23 arrest of 36 Ugandan activists associated with him in Kisumu, the lakeside city in Kenya close to the border.

The political activists were abducted and ferried back to Uganda where they were charged with treason and remanded to Kitalya Prison.

The activists, who were recently released on bail, pleaded not guilty to the charges and said they were attending a workshop when they were arrested.

The 36 activists claim to have been tortured during their detention.