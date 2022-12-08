Government secures land for planned regional zoos to boost tourism

The government through Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC) commonly known as Entebbe Zoo has secured land where it intends to set up satellite regional wildlife centers and zoos in a bid to boost local and international tourism.

“The center has secured 60 acres of land from National Forestry Authority (NFA) in each of these regions across the country to set up a zoo like the one in Entebbe. We will have zoom in districts like Mbarara, Mbale, Gulu and Kyenjojo, among others. We’re collaborating with NFA to utilize the urban forest reserves in these regions,” UWEC executive director, Mr James Musinguzi told this publication on Wednesday.

According to Mr Musinguzi, Shs25 billion has been budgeted for each of the planned regional satellite centres.

"The satellite center in Mbale has been budgeted for in this coming financial year (FY 2023/2024) and we think that construction will start in July next year once we get the funds. However, this will be done in phases and we expect to get at least Shs5 billion as funding for the first phase,” he said.

He said they will start with some infrastructure and few exhibits of animals so that the center can start operating as they expand in other areas.

"This is a very good opportunity for us to be able to take conservation education to the regions, communities as opposed to being in Entebbe and Kampala only,” he added on the sidelines of celebrations to mark UWEC’s 70 years of existence held at Speke resort Munyonyo.

Speaking at the event, Mr Musinguzi said that they have assessed themselves and set up priority for their next journey including automation at zoo entrances, online booking systems, fixing all weather roads within UWEC jurisdiction, among others.