Government sets July 2026 as firm date for first commercial oil production

The government has set July 2026 as the firm date for Uganda’s first oil production, ruling out any further extensions for the long-awaited project that has faced multiple delays over the years.

Officials say that by December this year, key oil infrastructure will be substantially complete, paving the way for commercial production to begin next July, two decades after the country’s first oil discovery.

“There are no more excuses, no more extensions. By December this year, key project infrastructure will be substantially complete. And by July next year, Uganda will have its first oil,” said Ms Lucy Nakyobe, the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, during a high-level inspection of oil fields in the Bunyoro sub-region last week.

She added: “I came here as a doubting person because year after year, we have been told the same story. But having seen the wells, the processing infrastructure, and the ongoing pipeline works, I am convinced everything is on track.”

Uganda discovered commercial oil reserves in the Albertine Graben in 2006, following exploratory work by Hardman Resources and Tullow Oil, which confirmed recoverable petroleum deposits in the Lake Albert Basin. The discovery raised enormous public expectations of rapid economic transformation, job creation, and improved livelihoods.

However, the journey to first oil has been long and bumpy, marred by infrastructure gaps, drawn-out negotiations with oil companies, environmental assessments, land compensation disputes, and regional pipeline agreements. The initial projection of 2018 was pushed to 2020, then to 2025, and is now firmly set for July 2026.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Ms Irene Batebe, said Uganda’s oil sector has now entered a critical phase of field development, including drilling, construction of central processing facilities, and training for operations.

“The oil and gas project has so far attracted foreign direct investment worth about USD 7.5 billion (approximately Shs28.6 trillion). This is the largest single investment in Uganda’s history,” she said.

Uganda’s oil reserves are estimated at 6.5 billion barrels, of which 1.4 billion barrels are considered recoverable with current technology.

“The Tilenga and Kingfisher projects will be processing these 1.4 billion barrels. Combining Kingfisher at 40,000 barrels per day and Tilenga at 190,000 barrels per day, the production should last at least 20 years,” Ms Batebe explained.

At the Kingfisher oil fields, operated by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), 16 of the 27 planned wells have already been drilled. Of the total 31 wells, four are fully operational, and officials say 17 wells will be enough for the first production phase.

“The central processing facility, now 97 percent complete, will clean crude oil from the wells before it is transported to Kabaale, where it will join the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) for export,” said Mr Andrew Mbigiti, CNOOC’s communications officer.

Meanwhile, the Tilenga Project, operated by TotalEnergies EP, requires about 400 wells to reach full production. Progress on drilling and construction has accelerated, and six wells are already completed.

“In terms of production, we are set. They are drilling 14 of the 16 wells required for the first phase. The central processing facility, measuring 800 by 800 meters, is nearly complete, and everything needed for first oil should be ready by July next year,” said an engineer at the facility.

By September, over 1,000 kilometers of the EACOP pipeline had already been welded. The 1,443-kilometer pipeline, which connects Uganda’s oil fields to the Tanzanian port of Tanga, will transport Uganda’s crude to international markets, positioning the country as a regional energy player.

Complementing the oil infrastructure is Kabaale International Airport in Hoima, which will facilitate cargo and personnel movement for the oil and gas industry. The airport’s construction is nearly complete, marking another major milestone in Uganda’s oil development agenda.

Officials are confident that the convergence of the Tilenga, Kingfisher, EACOP, and Kabaale Airport projects will finally deliver the long-awaited oil dream, a turning point nearly 20 years in the making.