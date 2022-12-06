Government starts building seed school in Kaberamaido

The government has started the construction of Alwa Seed Secondary School in Alwa Sub-county, Kaberamido District, at a cost of Shs300 million.

Students have been studying in old structures at Alwa Trading Centre while others travel 11 kilometres to Kaberamaido Secondary School.

During the ground-breaking ceremony of the project on Thursday last week, Mr George William Engweu, the board chairperson of the seed school, said the construction of the two-classroom block is a huge relief.

“Studies had to be called off whenever it rained because the structures leak, we had no pit-latrines, no staff accommodation, this offer from government is what we have been yearning for,” Mr Engweu said.

He said they will also request the government to construct science and computer laboratories.

The Minister for State for Teso Affairs, Mr Kenneth Clement Ongalo, who presided over the ground-breaking, said the government will give the school more funds after the construction of the classrooms in April next year.

“It is a milestone, we don’t have any single secondary school in this sub-county yet the population is so vast,” he said.

Mr Ongalo also appealed to the district leaders to resolve the Aperikila Sub-county land conflict so that the government can construct a seed school.