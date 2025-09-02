Government sued over renewing contract of retired official

A High Court petition filed in Kampala has placed the Ministry of Water and Environment under scrutiny, alleging that Mr John Mary Vianne Twinomujuni, a senior official, has refused to vacate office after reaching the mandatory retirement age.

The suit, filed by civil society activist Atuhire B through Tibaijuka & Co Advocates on August 29, in the High Court, argues that Mr Twinomujuni’s continued employment is illegal and unconstitutional.

Filed in the High Court, Civil Division (Misc Cause No HCT-00-CV-MC-0217), the suit names four respondents: Mr Twinomujuni; Ms Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, the head of the Public Service; Mr Alfred Okidi, the permanent secretary of the ministry; and the Attorney General.

“Re-employing the retired 1st Respondent as Commissioner and/or leaving him in office without advertising the job, when he does not qualify for re-employment, infringes and/or threatens the rights of other eligible public officers to social justice, opportunities, and access to work, protected under National Objective XIV (b) of the Constitution,” part of the petition reads.

The lawsuit challenges the government’s decision to offer Mr Twinomujuni a three-year contract as the commissioner for Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Services, despite his reaching the retirement age of 60 on July 13.

“Instead of vacating his post upon reaching the mandatory retirement age, the 1st Respondent, with the connivance of the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Respondents, has been allowed to remain in office and is now being considered for a three-year re-employment contract,” the affidavit states.

Mr Atuhire argues that Ms Nakyobe and Mr Okidi are complicit, citing a letter in which Ms Nakyobe allegedly instructed Mr Twinomujuni to remain in office as an “administrative stopgap” while formalising his contract. “I have received a directive from HE the President allowing the engineer to be given a three-year contract,” Ms Nakyobe’s alleged letter reads.

The petitioner is seeking a permanent injunction restraining the respondents from infringing on public officers’ rights, as well as an order for costs. The case comes amid broader public service reforms. Last week, Ms Nakyobe directed all permanent secretaries to stop extending contracts for civil servants who have reached retirement age.

Speaking at the 5th Administrative Officers’ Forum, she said retirees’ positions should immediately be filled by understudies.

Ms Nakyobe added that she plans to meet with the Public Service Commission chairperson to ensure all requests for contract extensions are rejected and that “they shouldn’t be denying others a chance for promotion”.

KEY ISSUES CITED

The petition highlights concerns that Mr John Mary Vianne Twinomujuni’s continued employment blocks career progression for eligible staff.

By retaining a retired official, the government risks undermining merit-based promotions and denying junior officers opportunities to advance, the petition argues.

The legal team of Mr Atuhire, who is the petitioner, argues that contracts for retired officials divert resources, citing government allocations of Shs57 billion (about $15.2 million) in the 2025/2026 financial year for salary enhancements for senior public officers, including permanent secretaries.